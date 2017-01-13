Trending stories: Derrick Rose, Anthony Bennett, Popeye Jones' son and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The ‘Shop: Expectations vs. Reality & Korver’s Potential Impact – via basketballinsiders.com
January 12 06:03 PM
In this edition of The ‘Shop, the guys discuss fan expectations vs. reality, CLE’s power move and much more.
Shares
Gibson on Rose: Misunderstood, a ‘great guy’ – via espn.com
January 12 03:03 PM
Bulls power forward Taj Gibson, who played with Derrick Rose for seven seasons, said Rose is misunderstood by many, and one of the “greatest dudes” he’s ever been around.
Shares
After 31 wins in season’s first half, Rockets expect more – via houstonchronicle.com
January 12 09:46 PM
The season guard James Harden had called “unbelievable” and “crazy” over the past few weeks had reached its midpoint and everything had changed since the humble hopes the Rockets could bounce back with a happy roster and a fresh start …
Shares
Anthony Bennett announced by Fenerbahce – Eurohoops – via eurohoops.net
January 13 04:41 AM
Anthony Bennet will continue his career in Europe as a member of Fenerbahce. Sources close to the situation confirmed to Eurohoops that the player is set to be announced in a few hours as the new player of the team
Shares
Lakers can’t match Spurs’ depth in 134-94 loss – via ocregister.com
January 13 02:01 AM
SAN ANTONIO – The nightmares have stopped becoming reality for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who can finally coach against the Lakers without worrying about how Kobe Bryant might ruin his night.
Shares
Leonard’s scoring binge continues as Spurs lambast Lakers – via expressnews.com
January 13 01:35 AM
With Kawhi Leonard looking like one of his quasi-idols, the Spurs handed the Lakers a 40-point loss
Shares
Spurs retire another jersey – via blog.mysanantonio.com
January 12 11:54 PM
The Spurs retired Matt Bonner’s No. 15 after Thursday’s game. Sort of.
Shares
Predictions: Will Knicks trade Melo, Rose? – via insider.espn.com
January 12 05:24 PM
Is Kristaps Porzingis untouchable? Will the Knicks try to trade Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose? Our NBA Insiders debate what moves New York should make before the deadline.
Shares
From a basketball jones to hockey: Seth Jones is in a league of his own – via theundefeated.com
January 12 03:59 PM
Popeye Jones’ son has stepped outside his dad’s shadow and is taking hockey by storm
Shares
Valentine continues to expand his role – via nba.com
January 12 05:30 PM
By Sam Smith Denzel Valentine had some big goals coming into the season. And that’s the way you’d want him thinking. “I can only control what I can control,” Valentine shrugged after Thursday morning practice about the season thus far. “If I get hurt, I just have to do what it takes to get back on the floor; obviously, it’s upsetting. I want to be out there competing and be Rookie of the Year and all the goals I had in mind, but sometimes it just doesn’t go the way you planned.