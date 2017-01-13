Trending stories: Derrick Rose, Anthony Bennett, Popeye Jones' son and more

Gibson on Rose: Misunderstood, a ‘great guy’ – via espn.com January 12 03:03 PM Bulls power forward Taj Gibson, who played with Derrick Rose for seven seasons, said Rose is misunderstood by many, and one of the “greatest dudes” he’s ever been around. Shares

After 31 wins in season's first half, Rockets expect more – via houstonchronicle.com January 12 09:46 PM The season guard James Harden had called "unbelievable" and "crazy" over the past few weeks had reached its midpoint and everything had changed since the humble hopes the Rockets could bounce back with a happy roster and a fresh start …

Anthony Bennett announced by Fenerbahce – Eurohoops – via eurohoops.net January 13 04:41 AM Anthony Bennet will continue his career in Europe as a member of Fenerbahce. Sources close to the situation confirmed to Eurohoops that the player is set to be announced in a few hours as the new player of the team

Lakers can't match Spurs' depth in 134-94 loss – via ocregister.com January 13 02:01 AM SAN ANTONIO – The nightmares have stopped becoming reality for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who can finally coach against the Lakers without worrying about how Kobe Bryant might ruin his night.

Leonard's scoring binge continues as Spurs lambast Lakers – via expressnews.com January 13 01:35 AM With Kawhi Leonard looking like one of his quasi-idols, the Spurs handed the Lakers a 40-point loss

Spurs retire another jersey – via blog.mysanantonio.com January 12 11:54 PM The Spurs retired Matt Bonner's No. 15 after Thursday's game. Sort of.

Predictions: Will Knicks trade Melo, Rose? – via insider.espn.com January 12 05:24 PM Is Kristaps Porzingis untouchable? Will the Knicks try to trade Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose? Our NBA Insiders debate what moves New York should make before the deadline.