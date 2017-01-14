Trending stories: Refs vs. Mark Cuban, Al Horford, LeBron James sneaker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Referees assert NBA is allowing Mark Cuban to wield power over them ‘via threats and intimidation’ – via sports.yahoo.com
January 12 05:20 PM
Mark Cuban purchased the Mavericks in 2000. The National Basketball Referees Association is aggressively asserting that the NBA is cowing to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, charging him with pursuing a competitive advantage for his team “via threats and intimidation” toward game referees. The Vertical
Shares
The Friday Mailbag: Relax Man – via espn.com
January 13 06:20 PM
Tom Haberstroh, Kevin Pelton, Justin Verrier, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt and Zach harper answer listener question from Twitter.
Shares
Will the Jazz get home-court advantage in the playoffs? – via insider.espn.com
January 13 10:54 AM
With George Hill back and the Jazz finally close to full strength, what are their chances of getting the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage? Are they set up for a playoff run this year?
Shares
Sixers, Embiid knock off the Hornets – via philly.com
January 13 10:21 PM
Question this!
There were a lot of questions surrounding the 76ers’ four victories in five games heading into Friday night. No one can deny that they are playing better basketball. It’s just that those victories came against some of the league’s worst teams.
There were a lot of questions surrounding the 76ers’ four victories in five games heading into Friday night. No one can deny that they are playing better basketball. It’s just that those victories came against some of the league’s worst teams.
Shares
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard honors fallen friend in loss to Orlando Magic – via oregonlive.com
January 14 02:44 AM
Lillard’s childhood friend was shot and killed Thursday in Oakland.
Shares
Klay Thompson’s number retired at Santa Margarita Catholic High – via sfchronicle.com
January 13 07:30 PM
Thirteen of Thompson’s teammates from his 2008 CIF Division III state championship team, as well as a number of his former coaches and teachers, were on hand to see his framed No. 1 Eagles jersey hung on a wall overlooking the court. “Enjoy this time while it lasts, because I’m telling you, it goes by fast,” Thompson, wearing his state championship ring, told a student body of more than 1,600. Thompson, a two-time All-Star with the Warriors, averaged 22 …
Shares
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – 1/13/17 – via basketballinsiders.com
January 13 03:38 PM
Our latest Most Valuable Player rankings are out. Did your favorite player make the cut?
Shares
What you missed when Steph and Klay fast-broke the Pistons right out of Oracle – ESPN Video – via espn.com
January 13 05:04 PM
See all the things that were going on around Klay Thompson and Steph Curry during a beautiful fast break Thursday night at Oracle.
Shares
Hawks fans bizarrely booed Al Horford in his return to Atlanta – via sbnation.com
January 13 09:17 PM
Atlanta could have done more to re-sign the long-time Hawk had they wanted to last offseason, so why are Hawks fans mad?
Shares
Antetokounmpo’s Ridiculous Dunk Finish – NBA.com – via nba.com
January 13 08:52 PM
Shares
Results suggest expanded Curry-Durant rotations may stick – via mercurynews.com
January 13 03:57 PM
Warriors stars have been playing almost the entire first and third quarters together, and they’re working better together
Shares
Jae Crowder opens up on postgame confrontation with John Wall – The Boston Globe – via bostonglobe.com
January 13 01:05 PM
The Celtics forward said there was “a lot of disrespectful talk” from Washington guard John Wall during the game.
Shares
January 13 01:44 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder are not a good shooting team … but they take good shots. Is that identity sustainable for OKC in the playoff push and beyond?
Shares
Nike set to re-release original LeBron James sneaker – via espn.com
January 13 04:47 PM
With LeBron James returning to Sacramento, where he made his NBA debut in 2003, the timing was right to announce a re-release of the popular sneaker he wore as a rookie.
Shares
Lakers’ Ivica Zubac Making The Most Of His Opportunities During Rookie Season – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
January 13 12:00 PM
Rookie center Ivica Zubac doesn’t get much playing time on the Los Angeles Lakers, but when he does, he tends to make an impression.