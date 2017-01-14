Menu

Trending stories: Refs vs. Mark Cuban, Al Horford, LeBron James sneaker and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 12 05:20 PM
Mark Cuban purchased the Mavericks in 2000. The National Basketball Referees Association is aggressively asserting that the NBA is cowing to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, charging him with pursuing a competitive advantage for his team “via threats and intimidation” toward game referees. The Vertical

January 13 06:20 PM
Tom Haberstroh, Kevin Pelton, Justin Verrier, BIG Wos, Kaileigh Brandt and Zach harper answer listener question from Twitter.

January 13 10:54 AM
With George Hill back and the Jazz finally close to full strength, what are their chances of getting the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage? Are they set up for a playoff run this year?

January 13 10:21 PM
Question this!
There were a lot of questions surrounding the 76ers’ four victories in five games heading into Friday night. No one can deny that they are playing better basketball. It’s just that those victories came against some of the league’s worst teams.

January 14 02:44 AM
Lillard’s childhood friend was shot and killed Thursday in Oakland.

January 13 07:30 PM
Thirteen of Thompson’s teammates from his 2008 CIF Division III state championship team, as well as a number of his former coaches and teachers, were on hand to see his framed No. 1 Eagles jersey hung on a wall overlooking the court. “Enjoy this time while it lasts, because I’m telling you, it goes by fast,” Thompson, wearing his state championship ring, told a student body of more than 1,600. Thompson, a two-time All-Star with the Warriors, averaged 22 …

NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – 1/13/17 – via basketballinsiders.com

January 13 03:38 PM
Our latest Most Valuable Player rankings are out. Did your favorite player make the cut?

January 13 05:04 PM
See all the things that were going on around Klay Thompson and Steph Curry during a beautiful fast break Thursday night at Oracle.

January 13 09:17 PM
Atlanta could have done more to re-sign the long-time Hawk had they wanted to last offseason, so why are Hawks fans mad?

January 13 08:52 PM

January 13 03:57 PM
Warriors stars have been playing almost the entire first and third quarters together, and they’re working better together

January 13 01:05 PM
The Celtics forward said there was “a lot of disrespectful talk” from Washington guard John Wall during the game.

January 13 01:44 PM
The Oklahoma City Thunder are not a good shooting team … but they take good shots. Is that identity sustainable for OKC in the playoff push and beyond?

January 13 04:47 PM
With LeBron James returning to Sacramento, where he made his NBA debut in 2003, the timing was right to announce a re-release of the popular sneaker he wore as a rookie.

January 13 12:00 PM
Rookie center Ivica Zubac doesn’t get much playing time on the Los Angeles Lakers, but when he does, he tends to make an impression.

