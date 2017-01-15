Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Spurs notebook: NBA has big plans for Mexico, commissioner says – via expressnews.com
January 14 11:11 PM
Though Silver stressed the NBA has no immediate plans for expansion, there are steps the league can take to make Mexico City an attractive candidate. After a week in which a pair of games between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks and Spurs attracted a total of 40,000 fans to Mexico City, Silver said more regular-season visits to the Mexican capital were all but a given. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised the league for its continued emphasis on bringing the game to foreign markets …
Brad Sham, Voice of the Cowboys: He says a lot because he’s seen a lot – via star-telegram.com
January 14 07:09 PM
Iconic radio broadcaster Brad Sham is in his 38th season as the voice of the Dallas Cowboys. At 67, Sham says, “I will die at the microphone — or get fired — but I’ll never retire.”
Spurs squander Leonard’s career night south of the border – via expressnews.com
January 14 11:09 PM
Any time he steps to the foul line at the AT&T; Center, Spurs fans are apt to shower him with shouts of “M-V-P.” Forgive the newly minted basketball fans of Mexico City if they left believing Phoenix guard Devin Booker belongs in that conversation, too. Booker posted his second consecutive 39-point game on Mexican soil, propelling the Suns to a 108-105 victory that wasted a career night from Leonard. A possession later, he padded the Suns’ lead with a run-out dunk off a Spurs turnover …
Rose wants Hornacek to demand more on defense – via espn.com
January 14 09:46 PM
In a conversation after practice on Saturday, Knicks point guard Derrick Rose told coach Jeff Hornacek that he “has to be on us hard about defense every day.”
Rosen: What’s Going On With Stumbling Knicks? – via fanragsports.com
January 14 06:15 PM
There’s a new cast of characters in Madison Square Garden, but we’ve all seen this movie before. In the initial three or four months of the past two seasons, the Knicks play well enough to indicate that a playoff spot is well within reach…and then they go into a tailspin that threatens to crash-land them […]
TK Show: Steph Curry on the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry, playing with Durant, and looking at that big extension this summer – Talking Points – via blogs.mercurynews.com
January 14 07:17 PM
OAKLAND–Yes, Stephen Curry thinks back on the painful final seconds–and everything immediately afterwards–of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against Cleveland last June. Yes, there was a reason he stayed on the floor to watch LeBron James and the rest… Continue Reading →
Warriors assistant Mike Brown, so connected with Cleveland, now on the other side of Cavaliers rivalry – via mercurynews.com
January 14 01:53 PM
Mike Brown coached LeBron and the Cavaliers for five years and Kyrie Irving for one. He has a deep connection with Cleveland. Now he’s tasked with helping the Warriors beat them.
Winderman: Who’s available from Heat? Everyone – via sun-sentinel.com
January 14 09:30 AM
Sunday notes: Heat have an obligation to consider all possibilities with their roster. Also: Rest-ive moods; ex-Cane makes good; Clarkson v. Dragic.
LOOK BACK: How the Almost-Nets are doing: bargains or bullets dodged – via netsdaily.com
January 14 02:00 PM
The Nets, after a series of moves both in the front office and to the coaching staff, were in an intriguing, if not precarious position entering this past offseason.
With new General Manager Sean…
Only factor forcing Mark Davis out of Oakland is his own desires – via csnbayarea.com
January 14 01:48 PM
Now that Mark Davis will officially try to relocate the Raiders twice in two years, any desire he had for Oakland is long gone.
The Nets played well for three quarters, and then gave up 42 points in the fourth… 132-113 – via netsdaily.com
January 13 09:52 PM
With the Raptors thriving and the Nets struggling, it’s hard to avoid thinking about what could’ve been: a special rivalry between the two Atlantic Division foes. Instead, the Raptors went up and…
The Knicks are 2-9 in their last 11 games, Carmelo Anthony remains optimistic that the Knicks can turn things around. He points out that they are three games out of fifth place in the East and have remained together during their skid: – via espn.com
January 14 10:53 AM
Utah’s Joe Johnson hits buzzer beater from opposite three-point line (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 14 09:35 AM
It was a night everything seemed to fall for the Jazz.