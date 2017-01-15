Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Spurs notebook: NBA has big plans for Mexico, commissioner says – via expressnews.com January 14 11:11 PM Though Silver stressed the NBA has no immediate plans for expansion, there are steps the league can take to make Mexico City an attractive candidate. After a week in which a pair of games between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks and Spurs attracted a total of 40,000 fans to Mexico City, Silver said more regular-season visits to the Mexican capital were all but a given. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich praised the league for its continued emphasis on bringing the game to foreign markets … Shares

Spurs squander Leonard's career night south of the border – via expressnews.com January 14 11:09 PM Any time he steps to the foul line at the AT&T; Center, Spurs fans are apt to shower him with shouts of "M-V-P." Forgive the newly minted basketball fans of Mexico City if they left believing Phoenix guard Devin Booker belongs in that conversation, too. Booker posted his second consecutive 39-point game on Mexican soil, propelling the Suns to a 108-105 victory that wasted a career night from Leonard. A possession later, he padded the Suns' lead with a run-out dunk off a Spurs turnover

Rose wants Hornacek to demand more on defense – via espn.com January 14 09:46 PM In a conversation after practice on Saturday, Knicks point guard Derrick Rose told coach Jeff Hornacek that he "has to be on us hard about defense every day."

Rosen: What's Going On With Stumbling Knicks? – via fanragsports.com January 14 06:15 PM There's a new cast of characters in Madison Square Garden, but we've all seen this movie before. In the initial three or four months of the past two seasons, the Knicks play well enough to indicate that a playoff spot is well within reach…and then they go into a tailspin that threatens to crash-land them

Winderman: Who's available from Heat? Everyone – via sun-sentinel.com January 14 09:30 AM Sunday notes: Heat have an obligation to consider all possibilities with their roster. Also: Rest-ive moods; ex-Cane makes good; Clarkson v. Dragic.

LOOK BACK: How the Almost-Nets are doing: bargains or bullets dodged – via netsdaily.com January 14 02:00 PM The Nets, after a series of moves both in the front office and to the coaching staff, were in an intriguing, if not precarious position entering this past offseason. With new General Manager Sean…

With new General Manager Sean… Shares