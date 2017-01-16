A former King won the dunk contest in Turkey jumping over five players

Tyler Honeycutt didn’t have much of a career in the NBA with just 120 minutes played with the Sacramento Kings between 2009 and 2011, but he’s carved himself a niche in Europe hooping for strong teams like Khimki of Russia and Anadolu Efes in Turkey. His athleticism is his main strength and was at full display last weekend at the dunk contest of the Turkish League, where jumped over five players for a slam. He won, of course.

A couple of years back, Honeycutt jumped over four players at the Israeli League contest, but that one didn’t go so well.