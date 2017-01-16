Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony addresses trade rumors, Cavs-Warriors, D-League trash talk and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Carmelo Anthony says if Knicks don’t want him it’s time to talk – via nydailynews.com
January 15 07:26 PM
Carmelo Anthony revealed on Sunday that if Phil Jackson doesn’t want him in New York “that’s a conversation we should have.”
Best NBA rookies: Top shooter, passer, 19-year-old and more – via insider.espn.com
January 15 12:23 PM
Do the Knicks have the best energizers? Is Brandon Ingram or Jamal Murray the best teenager? Kevin Pelton highlights the most impressive rookies.
The only rivalry that matters – via sbnation.com
January 15 08:48 AM
Paul Flannery on the Cavaliers-Warriors rivalry serving as the rising tide that lifts the NBA higher.
Doc Rivers on MLK’s vision: ‘We’re not there yet’ – via espn.com
January 15 02:17 PM
During MLK weekend, Doc Rivers reflects on Martin Luther King Jr., his causes and what can be passed on to Rivers’ team and family.
Lakers’ Ivica Zubac absorbing plenty of trash talk from D-League players – via ocregister.com
January 16 03:04 AM
LOS ANGELES – With a stoic expression on his face, Lakers rookie center Ivica Zubac sat by his locker. He expressed what his body language suggested he felt.
Clippers look for a way to slow down ‘force of nature’ Russell Westbrook – via ocregister.com
January 16 01:17 AM
LOS ANGELES – Doc Rivers has acknowledged that when it comes to defensive plans for his team this season, it’s usually best to keep things simple.
Nearly impossible to slow down Raptors with Kyle Lowry… – via theathletic.com
January 15 08:47 PM
Terrence Ross received the ball in the corner, and he was wide open. In addition to that, he was…
LeBron: Warriors ‘dangerous,’ but not Cavs’ rival – via espn.com
January 15 07:47 PM
Despite facing off against the Warriors in the past two NBA Finals, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James says, “I don’t think we have a rival in our game today.”
VIDEO: Ryan Anderson 1-On-1 With Michael Scotto – via basketballinsiders.com
January 15 06:25 PM
Basketball Insiders’ senior NBA writer Michael Scotto talks with Rockets forward Ryan Anderson about the decision to choose Houston in free agency and the amazing fit its been.
Report: Heat receives hardship waiver, calls up forward Okaro White – via miamiherald.com
January 15 05:17 PM
With Josh Richardson missing his third consecutive game with a sprained left foot Friday the Heat (11-30) now matches the minimum requirement to add a 16th player to the roster
January 15 03:02 PM
Isaiah Thomas denied again on Sunday that he spoke ill about Dennis Schroder’s mother during F…
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, the Warriors developing one-two punch – via mercurynews.com
January 15 02:51 PM
OAKLAND — The two players on the court most together for the Warriors: Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The two players who produce the most on the floor together for the Warriors, to…
Warriors assistant Mike Brown, so connected with Cleveland, now on the other side of Cavaliers rivalry – via mercurynews.com
January 14 01:53 PM
Mike Brown coached LeBron and the Cavaliers for five years and Kyrie Irving for one. He has a deep connection with Cleveland. Now he’s tasked with helping the Warriors beat them.