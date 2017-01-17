Shaquille O'Neal is now giving JaVale McGee props

JaVale McGee has been such a solid addition to the mighty Warriors that even Shaquille O’Neal, the man who has so many times made fun of his mishaps on Shaqtin’ a Fool, is giving him credit for his play.

McGee, who’s averaging 5.2 ppg in just 8.1 minutes per contest, has taken exception in the past to his large role on the Inside the NBA segment.

“It’s just really disappointing that grown men, 50, 40 year olds are having America’s funniest home videos of a player,” the 28-year-old center said last month. “And then making it a hashtag and really just trying to ruin someone’s career over basketball mistakes.”

Maybe this leads to McGee and O’Neal burying the hatchet.