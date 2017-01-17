Trending stories: Warriors demolish Cavs, Carmelo Anthony, Gregg Popovich and social activism

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
This is what the Cavs do to shut down Steph Curry – via sbnation.com
January 16 10:24 AM
Cleveland has perfected a formula to make the two-time MVP’s life miserable. These are the modern-day Jordan Rules.
Cavs or Warriors: Who are the real 3-point shooting stars? – via insider.espn.com
January 16 09:37 AM
Who’s the real “jump-shooting team” and what does that mean for a potential Finals rematch? Kevin Pelton presents the surprising facts.
Melo on his loyalty to Knicks: ‘I’ve proven that’ – via espn.com
January 16 09:13 PM
Carmelo Anthony says he doesn’t feel the need to prove his loyalty to the Knicks to anyone.
Demolition by Warriors leaves Cavs piecing it back together – via espn.com
January 17 02:50 AM
Roughly one year after losing in a rout to the Warriors, the Cavaliers saw Golden State smack them again. But what does Monday’s result truly mean?
Funny scene in the Cavs’ postgame locker room: Baron Davis weaved his way through the crowd of media surrounding LeBron James’ cubby to finally greet the 4-time MVP. – via espn.com
January 17 02:30 AM
Warriors unleash monster all-around effort in blowout win over the Cavaliers – via mercurynews.com
January 17 12:37 AM
The Warriors got contributions up and down the roster and stat sheet in Monday’s blowout of the Cavaliers.
Stephen Curry returns: the two-time MVP finally shows up against Cleveland – via mercurynews.com
January 17 12:46 AM
Curry was the best player on the floor in the first half as the Warriors routed Cleveland
Warriors Outsiders – via csnbayarea.com
January 13 07:59 PM
Spurs’ Popovich, NBA stars embrace social activism – via expressnews.com
January 16 12:18 PM
Spurs’ Popovich, NBA stars embrace social activism Popovich, NBA stars embrace social activism C.J. McCollum was in the presence of Gregg Popovich twice in the last two weeks of 2016, but failed to express his gratitude to the longtime Spurs coach for something unrelated to basketball. McCollum, the 25-year-old Portland Trail Blazers guard, wanted to make Popovich aware of his adulation …
Rosen: Views On Carmelo Anthony Are Mine Alone – via fanragsports.com
January 16 01:04 PM
It’s no secret that I’ve been a long-time friend and confidant of Phil Jackson. Nearly 34 years to be precise. I was his assistant and roommate on the road for three seasons when he coached the Albany Patroons in the Continental Basketball Association, plus we’ve done two books together. As such, I’ve learned a lot […]
Spurs see room for improvement heading into midway point – via expressnews.com
January 16 06:06 PM
Spurs see room for improvement heading into midway point Tim Duncan participated in practice once again Monday, working up a sweat just like he did in the old days for the Spurs. Despite their 31-9 record, the Spurs will hit the halfway point of their 2016-17 season against the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-27) standing firm in the belief they can do better …