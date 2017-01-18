NBA A to Z: Stephen Curry on Barack Obama

Live from Oakland, Cal., Sam Amick is joined by Washington Post reporter Tim Bontemps to break down the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game.

They talk about how great Stephen Curry was in the game and how good he has been all season. They talk about LeBron James and Kevin Durant and how they played and have been playing. They talk about how good the Warriors are if they’re focused, but question their effort sometimes.

They discuss the Draymond Green/LeBron incident and what they think of the play. Then they break down both teams and what they are moving forward.

Later in the show, Sam is joined by Steph Curry to talk about President Barack Obama as his term is ending. They discuss Steph’s relationship with him and what his being president meant to Steph.