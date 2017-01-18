Menu

Social Media

Trending stories: Ricky Rubio on the block, Chris Paul, Oakland and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 17 04:27 PM
This is the latest and greatest slight to the city and region that has made the Warriors what they are

Shares

January 17 07:27 PM
LOS ANGELES – The players on the Clippers bench, the ones who saw their playoff dreams shatter in a matter of minutes a season ago, were immediately taken back to that heart-sinking place.

Shares

January 17 04:36 PM
Minnesota has been seeking something of a ‘bridge’ guard in return, a player capable of starting but who’ll ultimately give way to rookie Kris Dunn.

Shares

January 17 02:14 PM
Sam Dekker , the unproven rookie, found himself toe-to-toe with veteran Houston Rockets teammate James Harden with the game on the line…

Shares

January 17 11:38 AM
Kristaps Porzingis, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and 10 more sophomores make it into our rankings of the players to watch going forward.

Shares

Is CP3 the NBA’s unluckiest superstar? – via insider.espn.com

January 17 09:48 PM
Does Chris Paul deserve better luck, after the injuries and playoff disappointments? How much will his absence hurt the Clippers? Kevin Pelton takes a look.

Shares

January 17 08:14 AM
Admit it: You snickered. Maybe a little bit. Maybe a lot. Mike D’Antoni? He was the last thing Houston needed. The Rockets were fresh off a disappointing 41-41 season. The offense — top 10 in the NBA in efficiency — was fine. The defense — bottom third in the league — was not. Stephen Silas, a rising

Shares

January 17 11:47 AM
Mired in a 2-11 slump, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is mulling a frontcourt with Kristaps Porzingis at center and Carmelo Anthony at power forward.

Shares

January 16 11:58 PM
A 5-game Charlotte Hornets losing streak is about more than a series of road games.

Shares

January 18 03:27 AM
LOS ANGELES – When they weren’t inspiring with the way they sliced into a sizable deficit, they were frustrating with the way they allowed Denver to score at will.

Shares

January 16 11:21 PM
The Boston Celtics often ask rookies or young players to give speeches on important nights. The product rarely comes out as heartfelt as the speech Jaylen Brown delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Shares

The Kings Insider Podcast – via csnbayarea.com

October 15 12:41 AM

Shares

What is the NBA D-League Showcase? – via fansided.com

January 17 09:52 AM
The 2017 NBA D-League Showcase is set to kick of January 18 and will run through January 22. It is five days stuffed full with 22 games displaying all the …

Shares

,

Latest
Trending
More 'Trending'