Dario Saric blocks two dunk attempts in a row and everybody goes crazy

It’s all about Joel Embiid in Philadelphia these days, but there’s another foreign rookie by the name of Dario Saric making quite a positive impact for the Sixers. The Croatian forward, who has become one of the top defensive players on the team already, had one of the big moments of the night in Philly’s unexpected win vs. Toronto with two blocks in a row. Teammates and fans went bananas about it.
The NBA Twittersphere reacted quickly.
