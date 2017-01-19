Dario Saric blocks two dunk attempts in a row and everybody goes crazy

It’s all about Joel Embiid in Philadelphia these days, but there’s another foreign rookie by the name of Dario Saric making quite a positive impact for the Sixers. The Croatian forward, who has become one of the top defensive players on the team already, had one of the big moments of the night in Philly’s unexpected win vs. Toronto with two blocks in a row. Teammates and fans went bananas about it.

The NBA Twittersphere reacted quickly.

Saric blocks Sullinger dunk attempt. #Sixers fans standing. — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) January 19, 2017

Saric with a block on a Sullinger dunk attempt. Holy crap. Teammates and fans going nuts — Bob Cooney (@BobCooney76) January 19, 2017

"When you fight with a pig, you both get dirty, but the pig likes it." Strange reference, but Saric makes me think of this saying. — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) January 19, 2017

#Sixers Brown on Saric: 'If Joel Embiid weren't in the league, we'd have 2 be talking about him for Rookie of the Year. He is so bluecollar. — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) January 19, 2017