Trending stories: The Curry-Durant dynamic, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and more

Leonard putting together a Spurs season for the ages — quietly, of course – via expressnews.com January 18 03:43 PM Two seasons ago, Houston’s James Harden created quite a, well, stir with a 3-point celebration move that invoked him stirring an imaginary pot. […] the bearded wonder is whipping up a batch of astronomical numbers in what could be an MVP season. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook is leading the NBA in scowls, chest thumps and primal screams, while also averaging a triple-double in the more traditional categories … Shares

Gay suffers season-ending injury; Kings blow 22-point lead to end homestand – via sacbee.com January 19 04:17 AM Rudy Gay was carried off the court in the third quarter and diagnosed with a torn left Achilles’ tendon to end his season during the Kings’ 106-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings fell to 1-6 on their homestand and were outscored 65-40 in the second half. Shares

Curry analyzes what clicked for Warriors in third quarter vs Thunder – via csnbayarea.com January 19 02:42 AM Steph Curry addresses the Warriors’ turnovers in the first half against the Thunder and if he’s tired of answering questions about turnovers. Shares