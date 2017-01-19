Trending stories: The Curry-Durant dynamic, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Is James Harden the Perfect Superstar for the NBA Right Now? – via thelab.bleacherreport.com
January 18 12:31 PM
Fear the beard? Sure. Fear the high-scoring point guard? Mike D’Antoni had an idea so crazy it just might work. For the Rockets and their mad experiment in efficiency, it already has.
Why Steph Curry and Kevin Durant haven’t clicked — yet – via espn.com
January 18 10:28 AM
It was supposed to be a match made in basketball heaven, but fitting the 2014 Maurice Podoloff Trophy winner next to the two-time reigning MVP hasn’t gone as smoothly as the Warriors dreamed.
We have an NBA All-Star vote. Here are our picks – via sbnation.com
January 18 11:05 AM
We (or at least one of us) are among the media members that is helping to choose the All-Star starters. Here are our picks.
Leonard putting together a Spurs season for the ages — quietly, of course – via expressnews.com
January 18 03:43 PM
Two seasons ago, Houston’s James Harden created quite a, well, stir with a 3-point celebration move that invoked him stirring an imaginary pot. […] the bearded wonder is whipping up a batch of astronomical numbers in what could be an MVP season. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook is leading the NBA in scowls, chest thumps and primal screams, while also averaging a triple-double in the more traditional categories …
NBA PM: Joel Embiid, Trusting the Process – via basketballinsiders.com
January 18 10:21 PM
After winning six of eight, everyone in Philadelphia has put their faith in The Process, writes Moke Hamilton.
January 19 04:17 AM
Rudy Gay was carried off the court in the third quarter and diagnosed with a torn left Achilles’ tendon to end his season during the Kings’ 106-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings fell to 1-6 on their homestand and were outscored 65-40 in the second half.
Rudy Gay likely lost for season; Kings fall to Pacers – via abc10.com
January 19 03:28 AM
Kings teammates on Gay’s Achilles injury: ‘It kind of hurt my soul’ – via csnbayarea.com
January 19 03:28 AM
CSN California has learned the worse case scenario surrounding Rudy Gay’s Achilles injury is true…
Curry analyzes what clicked for Warriors in third quarter vs Thunder – via csnbayarea.com
January 19 02:42 AM
Steph Curry addresses the Warriors’ turnovers in the first half against the Thunder and if he’s tired of answering questions about turnovers.
Westbrook promises payback for Pachulia foul – via newsok.com
January 19 02:36 AM
JAN 19, 2017 – OAKLAND, Calif. – He had hit the court and was lying there face down. Russell Westbrook felt the foul, but he didn’t see the aftermath. He saw it after the Thunder’s 121-100 loss to the Warriors Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. And when he got a look at Zaza Pachulia standing over him after a…
Klay Thompson visited his ailing grandfather, who told him to go back to work – via sports.yahoo.com
January 19 12:10 AM
After an emotional trip home to Portland, Klay Thompson unexpectedly returned in time to play the Thunder.
Draymond Green talked about how physical Zaza is this morning at shoot around. That, um, was an example right there on Russ. – via espn.com
January 18 11:45 PM
Wizards point guard John Wall after they beat the Memphis Grizzlies – via csnmidatlantic.com
January 18 10:37 PM
Wizards point guard John Wall reacts after scoring 25 points to help beat the Memphis Grizzlies.