Trending stories: The Curry-Durant dynamic, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 18 12:31 PM
Fear the beard? Sure. Fear the high-scoring point guard? Mike D’Antoni had an idea so crazy it just might work. For the Rockets and their mad experiment in efficiency, it already has.

January 18 10:28 AM
It was supposed to be a match made in basketball heaven, but fitting the 2014 Maurice Podoloff Trophy winner next to the two-time reigning MVP hasn’t gone as smoothly as the Warriors dreamed.

January 18 11:05 AM
We (or at least one of us) are among the media members that is helping to choose the All-Star starters. Here are our picks.

January 18 03:43 PM
Two seasons ago, Houston’s James Harden created quite a, well, stir with a 3-point celebration move that invoked him stirring an imaginary pot. […] the bearded wonder is whipping up a batch of astronomical numbers in what could be an MVP season. Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook is leading the NBA in scowls, chest thumps and primal screams, while also averaging a triple-double in the more traditional categories …

NBA PM: Joel Embiid, Trusting the Process

January 18 10:21 PM
After winning six of eight, everyone in Philadelphia has put their faith in The Process, writes Moke Hamilton.

January 19 04:17 AM
Rudy Gay was carried off the court in the third quarter and diagnosed with a torn left Achilles’ tendon to end his season during the Kings’ 106-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. The Kings fell to 1-6 on their homestand and were outscored 65-40 in the second half.

January 19 03:28 AM

January 19 03:28 AM
CSN California has learned the worse case scenario surrounding Rudy Gay’s Achilles injury is true…

January 19 02:42 AM
Steph Curry addresses the Warriors’ turnovers in the first half against the Thunder and if he’s tired of answering questions about turnovers.

January 19 02:36 AM
JAN 19, 2017 – OAKLAND, Calif. – He had hit the court and was lying there face down. Russell Westbrook felt the foul, but he didn’t see the aftermath. He saw it after the Thunder’s 121-100 loss to the Warriors Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. And when he got a look at Zaza Pachulia standing over him after a…

January 19 12:10 AM
After an emotional trip home to Portland, Klay Thompson unexpectedly returned in time to play the Thunder.

January 18 10:37 PM
Wizards point guard John Wall reacts after scoring 25 points to help beat the Memphis Grizzlies.

