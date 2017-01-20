Menu

Trending stories: Barack Obama, All-Star, Pau Gasol, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 19 08:44 AM
A look back at the outgoing president’s relationship with the NBA and its players.

January 19 09:26 AM
Everyone from Reggie Love to Chris Paul to Don Cheadle share their favorite stories of playing basketball with President Obama.

January 19 07:48 PM
The Orlando Magic intend to submit bids to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021, Magic CEO Alex Martins said.

January 19 03:57 PM
‘It’s like he was preparing for his own death. He made every day meaningful.’

NBA All-Star 2017 Voting Results – via official.nba.com

January 19 07:48 PM

January 19 10:23 PM
Edwin Pope was so influential during his seven decades chronicling South Florida sports, he covered the first 47 Super Bowls, witnessed Muhammad Ali win boxing’s heavyweight title for the first time and suggested the Dolphins hire a young coach named Don Shula.

January 19 09:24 PM
Pau Gasol sustained a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand during warmups Thursday before the Spurs hosted the Denver Nuggets. He immediately walked off of the court during grimacing and ho…

January 19 12:52 PM
The NBA is experiencing a spending spree unlike ever before. With the salary cap continuing to boom, we look at the 30 best contracts around the leagu

January 19 09:51 AM
There are eight bad teams in the Western Conference … and one of them is going to make the playoffs. We suss them out.

January 19 11:47 PM
LeBron James says San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the greatest coach in NBA history.

January 20 12:43 AM
Teams keep forgetting about the Wizards’ forward, and he keeps punishing them.

January 20 01:57 AM
The only silver lining to Chris Paul’s injury for the Clippers is knowing another superstar isn’t far away from returning to help.

January 20 01:29 AM
With two starters out, the Spurs ride the game of Dejounte Murray’s young NBA life to easy victory

January 20 12:52 AM
An “Above the Rim” reference was a clue as to how Tyronn Lue was prepping his team — losers of three of four — to face the Suns. And it worked.

