Trending stories: Barack Obama, All-Star, Pau Gasol, Gregg Popovich and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The NBA’s president: League reflects on Obama’s enduring love for the game – via usatoday.com
January 19 08:44 AM
A look back at the outgoing president’s relationship with the NBA and its players.
January 19 09:26 AM
Everyone from Reggie Love to Chris Paul to Don Cheadle share their favorite stories of playing basketball with President Obama.
Orlando Magic will bid to host NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021 – via orlandosentinel.com
January 19 07:48 PM
The Orlando Magic intend to submit bids to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 or 2021, Magic CEO Alex Martins said.
Inside Joe McKnight’s Hollywood Life and Controversial Killing – via thelab.bleacherreport.com
January 19 03:57 PM
‘It’s like he was preparing for his own death. He made every day meaningful.’
NBA All-Star 2017 Voting Results – via official.nba.com
January 19 07:48 PM
Legendary Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope dies at 88 – via miamiherald.com
January 19 10:23 PM
Edwin Pope was so influential during his seven decades chronicling South Florida sports, he covered the first 47 Super Bowls, witnessed Muhammad Ali win boxing’s heavyweight title for the first time and suggested the Dolphins hire a young coach named Don Shula.
Pau Gasol sustains fractured metacarpal during warmups – via blog.mysanantonio.com
January 19 09:24 PM
Pau Gasol sustained a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand during warmups Thursday before the Spurs hosted the Denver Nuggets. He immediately walked off of the court during grimacing and ho…
The NBA’s 30 best contracts – via si.com
January 19 12:52 PM
The NBA is experiencing a spending spree unlike ever before. With the salary cap continuing to boom, we look at the 30 best contracts around the leagu
The NBA’s race for the West No. 8 seed is an embarrassing disaster – via sbnation.com
January 19 09:51 AM
There are eight bad teams in the Western Conference … and one of them is going to make the playoffs. We suss them out.
LeBron calls Popovich NBA’s coaching GOAT – via espn.com
January 19 11:47 PM
LeBron James says San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the greatest coach in NBA history.
Opponents keep letting Otto Porter Jr. shoot. He keeps making them pay. – via washingtonpost.com
January 20 12:43 AM
Teams keep forgetting about the Wizards’ forward, and he keeps punishing them.
Injury Update: As Paul Goes Out, Griffin Nears Return – via nba.com
January 20 01:57 AM
The only silver lining to Chris Paul’s injury for the Clippers is knowing another superstar isn’t far away from returning to help.
Jeremy Lin’s army of fans helped the Brooklyn point guard finish eighth in the fan voting portion among East guards, ahead of Charlotte’s Kemba Walker. Fan voting counted for 50% of All-Star starters vote with the players and media vote counting for 25% each. – via espn.com
January 19 08:20 PM
Spurs rookie provides glimpse of the future, and it’s fabulous – via expressnews.com
January 20 01:29 AM
With two starters out, the Spurs ride the game of Dejounte Murray’s young NBA life to easy victory
Tyronn Lue pulls out old Finals trick to spark slumping Cavs – via espn.com
January 20 12:52 AM
An “Above the Rim” reference was a clue as to how Tyronn Lue was prepping his team — losers of three of four — to face the Suns. And it worked.