Trending stories: Barack Obama, All-Star, Pau Gasol, Gregg Popovich and more

Legendary Miami Herald sports columnist Edwin Pope dies at 88 – via miamiherald.com January 19 10:23 PM Edwin Pope was so influential during his seven decades chronicling South Florida sports, he covered the first 47 Super Bowls, witnessed Muhammad Ali win boxing's heavyweight title for the first time and suggested the Dolphins hire a young coach named Don Shula.

Pau Gasol sustains fractured metacarpal during warmups – via blog.mysanantonio.com January 19 09:24 PM Pau Gasol sustained a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand during warmups Thursday before the Spurs hosted the Denver Nuggets. He immediately walked off of the court during grimacing and ho…

The NBA's 30 best contracts – via si.com January 19 12:52 PM The NBA is experiencing a spending spree unlike ever before. With the salary cap continuing to boom, we look at the 30 best contracts around the leagu

LeBron calls Popovich NBA's coaching GOAT – via espn.com January 19 11:47 PM LeBron James says San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the greatest coach in NBA history.