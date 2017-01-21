Trending stories: James Harden, Ricky Rubio, Goran Dragic and more

The NBA season is over … (no, really!) – via espn.com January 20 11:17 AM Now that we’re at the midpoint of the season, are you hoping your struggling team can play its way into the playoffs? Well … we’ve got some bad news: Set your alarm for mid-April, because the standings rarely change after Jan. 20. Sorry, Knicks fans! Shares

James Harden talks about playing hoops with Barack Obama – via espn.com January 20 01:25 PM HOUSTON — With Friday being a day of the transfer of power in the United States, Houston Rockets guard James Harden told ESPN he’s sad Barack Obama is no longer president, but he reflected on a 2010 basketball game he played at the White House against the now former president. Shares

Assessing Chris Paul’s injury and what it means for the Clippers – Los Angeles Clippers Blog – News, Commentary for NBA Clipper Fans – via clipperblog.com January 19 10:04 PM The Clippers suffered their latest bout of bad news earlier this week when Chris Paul tore a ligament in his left thumb and required surgery, meaning he will miss the next six to eight weeks. This, of course, after the franchise had already lost Blake Griffin for three-to-six weeks following knee surgery in mid-December, and not too far removed from their 8-12 skid from late November through the New Year … Shares

Kicks Fix: Stephen Curry honors President Obama with special shoes – via sports.yahoo.com January 20 03:00 PM As President Barack Obama’s term in office comes to a close, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been honoring his friendship with the 44th president. During golf trips to Martha’s Vineyard in the offseason or low-intensity games of Connect Four at the White House, the two have enjoyed Shares

Howard Beck, Bleacher Report – via espn.com January 19 04:44 PM Zach talks to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report about the Rockets, Carmelo Anthony, the Knicks, All-Star picks, and much more. Shares

Why patience is the right course for Lakers – via sports.yahoo.com January 20 02:11 PM D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram are just getting started. LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, hours before the Lakers faced Denver, Nick Young needed something from his teammates: tickets. Young had a large contingent planning to attend the game, and he needed a few extra. Shares