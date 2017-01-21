Trending stories: James Harden, Ricky Rubio, Goran Dragic and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The NBA season is over … (no, really!) – via espn.com
January 20 11:17 AM
Now that we’re at the midpoint of the season, are you hoping your struggling team can play its way into the playoffs? Well … we’ve got some bad news: Set your alarm for mid-April, because the standings rarely change after Jan. 20. Sorry, Knicks fans!
Spurs rookie provides glimpse of the future, and it’s fabulous – via expressnews.com
January 20 01:29 AM
With two starters out, the Spurs ride the game of Dejounte Murray’s young NBA life to easy victory
James Harden talks about playing hoops with Barack Obama – via espn.com
January 20 01:25 PM
HOUSTON — With Friday being a day of the transfer of power in the United States, Houston Rockets guard James Harden told ESPN he’s sad Barack Obama is no longer president, but he reflected on a 2010 basketball game he played at the White House against the now former president.
January 20 10:10 AM
With the trade deadline just over a month away, Marc Stein delivers the freshest chatter from around the league.
The NBA’s president: League reflects on Obama’s enduring love for the game – via usatoday.com
January 19 08:44 AM
A look back at the outgoing president’s relationship with the NBA and its players.
January 20 10:03 AM
Zach Lowe highlights Marcus Smart’s new versatility, the Wiz’s secret weapons, illegally encroaching coaches and more.
Assessing Chris Paul’s injury and what it means for the Clippers – Los Angeles Clippers Blog – News, Commentary for NBA Clipper Fans – via clipperblog.com
January 19 10:04 PM
The Clippers suffered their latest bout of bad news earlier this week when Chris Paul tore a ligament in his left thumb and required surgery, meaning he will miss the next six to eight weeks. This, of course, after the franchise had already lost Blake Griffin for three-to-six weeks following knee surgery in mid-December, and not too far removed from their 8-12 skid from late November through the New Year …
Kicks Fix: Stephen Curry honors President Obama with special shoes – via sports.yahoo.com
January 20 03:00 PM
As President Barack Obama’s term in office comes to a close, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been honoring his friendship with the 44th president. During golf trips to Martha’s Vineyard in the offseason or low-intensity games of Connect Four at the White House, the two have enjoyed
Howard Beck, Bleacher Report – via espn.com
January 19 04:44 PM
Zach talks to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report about the Rockets, Carmelo Anthony, the Knicks, All-Star picks, and much more.
Why patience is the right course for Lakers – via sports.yahoo.com
January 20 02:11 PM
D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram are just getting started. LOS ANGELES – On Tuesday, hours before the Lakers faced Denver, Nick Young needed something from his teammates: tickets. Young had a large contingent planning to attend the game, and he needed a few extra.
The Starters Podcast – NBA.com – via nba.com
December 02 01:20 PM
Sources: Indiana’s OG Anunoby to undergo knee surgery, miss rest of season – via sports.yahoo.com
January 20 01:20 PM
The versatile 6-foot-8 forward injured his right knee in Indiana’s victory over Penn State on Wednesday night.
Ranking top NBA draft freshman prospects – via insider.espn.com
January 20 12:58 PM
Greatest freshman class ever in NBA draft? How many potential superstars? Chad Ford talks to scouts and GMs to rate the best prospects.
Report: 76ers interested in Jrue Holiday in free agency – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 20 12:01 PM
Pelicans guard began career in Philadelphia, got traded in step one of The Process
