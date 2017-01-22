The night Kobe Bryant scored 81 points in pictures

0 shares
By: HoopsHype | January 22, 2017
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers with the ball against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers puts up a shot against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers calls for the ball against Jose Calderon #8 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. scored 81 points in the game.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Matt Bonner #16 of the Toronto Raptors during his 81 point explosion on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots against Chris Bosh #4 and Mike James #13 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the ball against Morris Peterson #24 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the hoop against Eric Williams #17 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes strong to the hoop against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the game.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers gets to the hoop against Chris Bosh #4 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers with the ball against Morris Peterson #24 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes strong to the hoop against Chris Bosh #4 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers puts up a shot over Morris Peterson #24 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers gets to the hoop against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers puts up a shot against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers puts up a shot over Jalen Rose #5 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a jump shot over Jalen Rose #5 of the Toronto Raptors during his 81 point explosion on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during a game against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the game.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers gets to the hoop against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers fights off defensive players Jalen Rose #5 of the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. scored 81 points in the game.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers puts up a shot against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Chris Bosh #4 of the Toronto Raptors during his 81 point explosion on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes to the hoop against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers with the ball against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against the Toronto Raptors during his 81 point explosion on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers elevates for a dunk against the Toronto Raptors during his 81 point explosion on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a jump shot against the Toronto Raptors during his 81 point explosion on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers goes hard to the hoop against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw for his 81st point against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers gives Phil Jackson a hug after scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court with his wife and daughter after scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court after scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court with his wife Vanessa (L) and daughter Natalia after he scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court with his daughter on his shoulders after scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Bryant scored 81 points in the Lakers 122-104 win over the Raptors.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: Photo of the video board after Kobe Bryant's 81 point explosion against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 22: The score board showing that Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors is seen on January 22, 2006 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Gallery, Featured, Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors
Comments