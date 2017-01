It’s not very often that the freakishly long/athletic DeAndre Jordan gets a dunk attempt blocked when he flies to the rim, but it happened Saturday at the Clippers-Nuggets game courtesy of Kenneth Faried. Too bad for him the refs called a foul.

Faried just obliterated a DeAndre Jordan dunk attempt but the refs called a foul. Looks like a clean block to me. That was incredible. — T.J. McBride (@BSN_McBride) January 22, 2017