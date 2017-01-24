NBA A to Z: The great best players debate

Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt talk about who should be on the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star rosters. The guys start out with who should’ve been starting, but didn’t get the nod. They then break down who should be on the reserves on the East and West teams. They start with the East and an obvious pick in Kyle Lowry. They then look at some who should be in and some who are long shots.

Does the poor season in New York hurt the chances of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis? They go out west and discuss some difficult picks into guys who should be on the team but might not make it.

They discuss if Portland’s step back this season hurts Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum’s chances.

After they talk All-Stars, they discuss the state of the top of the league coming out of the big San Antonio Spurs win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They talk about what we learned about those teams coming out of that game.