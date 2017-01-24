Trending stories: LeBron James sounds off, 10-day contracts, best bargain trade targets and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron after another loss: Hope we aren’t satisfied – via espn.com
January 24 02:19 AM
After the Cavs fell to an Anthony Davis-less Pelicans team — their fifth loss in seven games — LeBron James unloaded on what he believes is a team ill-equipped to defend Cleveland’s NBA title.
The planes, trains and cars of 10-day contracts – via si.com
January 23 12:14 PM
Auditioning for an NBA job on a 10-day contract can be a brutal experience. Making it to your first game can be even harder.
January 23 12:07 PM
By blitzing through their toughest stretch, the Warriors have become the juggernaut the NBA feared was coming. After No. 1, there’s plenty of movement, including a sudden riser from the East.
The One and Only Ricky Davis – via espn.com
January 23 05:09 PM
Ricky Davis drops by to talk about his Cleveland days, playing with LeBron, practices with Pat Riley and so much more. With Amin Elhassan, BIG Wos, Mariannoo and Black Tray.
NBA’s best bargain trade targets – via insider.espn.com
January 23 12:00 PM
Buy low! That’s what any team wants to do before the trade deadline. Here are six NBA names to go get.
Steve Kerr elaborates on players who – via espn.com
January 23 06:24 PM
LeBron, Kawhi or KD the best SF this year? – via insider.espn.com
January 24 07:56 AM
Kawhi Leonard didn’t receive a vote from NBA GMs who were asked to name the best small forward in the game before the season, but has he actually been outplaying LeBron James and Kevin Durant?
Case of the Mondays: Spurs rest stars and still destroy Nets, 112-86 – via netsdaily.com
January 23 09:50 PM
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Brooklyn Nets are trying to take a page out of the San Antonio Spurs book. Their first lesson: rest players accordingly. They got a firsthand example as the Spurs rested Tony…
Dion Waiters’ last-second shot helps Heat shock Warriors – via miamiherald.com
January 23 10:36 PM
A Heat team that lost 30 of its first 41 games not only won its fourth in a row Monday, but did it with a stunning 105-102 victory against a steamrolling Golden State juggernaut.
January 23 11:01 PM
Golden State saw its seven-game win streak end at the hands of an inspired Dion Waiters in Miami, falling to the second-worst team in the East.
NBA PM: George Karl Dishes on Carmelo, MVP Race And More – via basketballinsiders.com
January 23 05:23 PM
George Karl joined Basketball Insiders to talk about Carmelo Anthony, the MVP race and more.
Report: Magic offered first-round pick, Nikola Vucevic to Heat for Goran Dragic – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 23 05:33 PM
Orlando keeps aiming in the wrong direction
Magic GM Rob Hennigan answers questions about struggling team – via orlandosentinel.com
January 23 06:39 PM
The Orlando Magic own an 18-28 record, the fourth-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
