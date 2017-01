DeAndre Jordan‘s struggles at the free-throw line are well documented, but he’s actually doing significantly better this season with 51.4 percent shooting from the charity stripe – up from 43.0 percent last year. He had a rough night in that department vs. the Sixers Tuesday night, though, missing eight of his 12 attempts. Two of them were airballs. The last one was Noah-esque.

It's January, the Sixers are 15-27 and the Wells Fargo Center is cheering for DeAndre Jordan missed free throws like this is the Finals. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 25, 2017