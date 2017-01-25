USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Milwaukee
10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Old-school big man who stock has taken a hit in Milwaukee. You know he’s still going to make a lot of money in the NBA with that skillset.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $16,407,500
Career Earnings: $52,090,028
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
10.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg

Everybody is getting paid in Portland. Is the very physical Mason Plumlee next?
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $1,415,520
Career Earnings: $6,399,770
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

We have only seen glimpses of the player he can become. May not have much of a future in Philly.
Agent: Happy Walters
2015/16 Earnings: $3,457,800
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2015/16 Earnings: $5,200,000
Career Earnings: $54,484,977
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2015/16 Earnings: $2,165,160
Career Earnings: $9,321,294
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2015/16 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,267,042
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
3.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg

Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches.
Agent: David Bauman
2015/16 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $116,292,310
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
7.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg

Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2015/16 Earnings: $3,807,120
Career Earnings: $15,773,381
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Houston
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Looks more fit now than in his prime years. Consistent contributor for the Rockets.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2015/16 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $125,646,529

