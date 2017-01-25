NBA Free Agency 2017: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Greg Monroe
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Milwaukee
10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Old-school big man who stock has taken a hit in Milwaukee. You know he’s still going to make a lot of money in the NBA with that skillset.
|
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
10.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg
Everybody is getting paid in Portland. Is the very physical Mason Plumlee next?
|
3. Nerlens Noel
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
We have only seen glimpses of the player he can become. May not have much of a future in Philly.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
|
5. Kelly Olynyk
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
|
6. Aron Baynes
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
|
7. Andrew Bogut
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
3.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches.
|
8. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
7.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
|
9. Nenê
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Houston
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Looks more fit now than in his prime years. Consistent contributor for the Rockets.
