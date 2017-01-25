NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
24.6 ppg, 6.1 apg
The back-to-back MVP hits free agency in 2017 and he’s a mortal lock to get a maximum contract. With the Warriors rolling, it’s hard to picture him leaving the Bay Area anytime soon.
|
2. Chris Paul
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: LA Clippers
17.5 ppg, 9.7 apg, 5.3 rpg
Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
|
3. Kyle Lowry
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Toronto
22.1 ppg, 7.0 apg
The Raptors playmaker is having a career year… again. His backcourt combo with DeMar DeRozan is just top-notch.
|
4. Jrue Holiday
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans
13.8 ppg, 7.0 apg
Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
|
5. George Hill
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Utah
18.4 ppg, 4.1 apg
The always reliable Hill is having his best year on the offensive end so far. Has missed a lot of games, though.
|
6. Jeff Teague
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Indiana
15.7 ppg, 8.0 apg
Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
|
7. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.1 ppg, 4.5 apg
His play has been solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: San Antonio
10.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Making threes at a super high rate this season.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
|
10. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Sacramento
12.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
|
11. Brandon Jennings
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: New York
8.1 ppg, 4.8 apg
A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
|
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
9.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Shoot first, pass second guard who’s not shooting the ball very well.
|
13. Deron Williams
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Dallas
13.7 ppg, 7.1 apg
Backup point guard for some veteran contending team next season?
|
14. Sergio Rodriguez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
8.6 ppg, 5.7 apg
Super flashy playmaker. His jumpers are not falling at a good rate.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Chris Paul, Dennis Schroeder, Kyle Lowry, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors
Comments