NBA Free Agency 2017: Point Guards

Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
24.6 ppg, 6.1 apg

The back-to-back MVP hits free agency in 2017 and he’s a mortal lock to get a maximum contract. With the Warriors rolling, it’s hard to picture him leaving the Bay Area anytime soon.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2015/16 Earnings: $11,370,786
Career Earnings: $56,700,262
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: LA Clippers
17.5 ppg, 9.7 apg, 5.3 rpg

Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
Agent: Leon Rose
2015/16 Earnings: $21,468,695
Career Earnings: $160,388,983
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Toronto
22.1 ppg, 7.0 apg

The Raptors playmaker is having a career year… again. His backcourt combo with DeMar DeRozan is just top-notch.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $64,757,917
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans
13.8 ppg, 7.0 apg

Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2015/16 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,558,496
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Utah
18.4 ppg, 4.1 apg

The always reliable Hill is having his best year on the offensive end so far. Has missed a lot of games, though.
Agent: Bill Neff
2015/16 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $45,331,400
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Indiana
15.7 ppg, 8.0 apg

Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $38,863,717
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.1 ppg, 4.5 apg

His play has been solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2015/16 Earnings: $20,093,064
Career Earnings: $116,861,524
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: San Antonio
10.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Making threes at a super high rate this season.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2015/16 Earnings: $3,200,000
Career Earnings: $10,655,958
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $5,543,725
Career Earnings: $41,764,378
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Sacramento
12.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2015/16 Earnings: $5,013,559
Career Earnings: $23,343,141
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: New York
8.1 ppg, 4.8 apg

A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $8,344,497
Career Earnings: $39,172,853
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
9.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Shoot first, pass second guard who’s not shooting the ball very well.
Agent: Michael Siegel
2015/16 Earnings: $1,890,118
Career Earnings: $6,280,821
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Dallas
13.7 ppg, 7.1 apg

Backup point guard for some veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $18,659,398
Career Earnings: $135,338,776
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
8.6 ppg, 5.7 apg

Super flashy playmaker. His jumpers are not falling at a good rate.
Agent: Leon Rose
2015/16 Earnings: $6,800,000
Career Earnings: $11,469,835

