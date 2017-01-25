NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

USA Today Sports

blake griffin clippers

Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
21.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.7 apg

Look for him to opt out and get a humongous deal. With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2015/16 Earnings: $18,862,876
Career Earnings: $96,463,407
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Atlanta
17.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2015/16 Earnings: $18,671,659
Career Earnings: $92,110,037
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Orlando
15.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg

Orlando is not good, but he’s putting up solid numbers there after regressing last season in OKC.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $55,165,662
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: San Antonio
11.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do. His stint in San Antonio is mostly a success story so far.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2015/16 Earnings: $7,448,760
Career Earnings: $178,599,916
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
9.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been quite disappointing ever since.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2015/16 Earnings: $5,543,725
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Philadelphia
14.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Has been a terrific addition for the Sixers. Does he have a future there, though?
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $7,900,000
Career Earnings: $39,624,471
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Chicago
11.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $8,500,000
Career Earnings: $38,508,971
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
13.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Father Time is definitely beating Dirk Nowitzki this season. Will there be another one for him in the NBA.
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2015/16 Earnings: $8,333,333
Career Earnings: $245,371,801
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Boston
6.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg

A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2015/16 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $66,062,970
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Conditioning is much improved, but injury has held him back.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $2,269,260
Career Earnings: $11,994,420
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
7.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

High-quality role player is shooting the ball all that well this season.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2015/16 Earnings: $6,268,675
Career Earnings: $27,135,303
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Memphis
13.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2015/16 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $175,124,765
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Boston
4.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, now Celtics.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2015/16 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,219,783
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New Orleans
10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Based on his play with the Pelicans, no chance he has to sign another minimum deal again.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2015/16 Earnings: $2,489,529
Career Earnings: $8,196,011
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
9.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg

A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2015/16 Earnings: $1,690,118
Career Earnings: $1,885,176

