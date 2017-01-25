NBA Free Agency 2017: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
21.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.7 apg
Look for him to opt out and get a humongous deal. With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
|
2. Paul Millsap
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Atlanta
17.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
|
3. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Orlando
15.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg
Orlando is not good, but he’s putting up solid numbers there after regressing last season in OKC.
|
4. Pau Gasol
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: San Antonio
11.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do. His stint in San Antonio is mostly a success story so far.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
9.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been quite disappointing ever since.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Philadelphia
14.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Has been a terrific addition for the Sixers. Does he have a future there, though?
|
7. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Chicago
11.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg
Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor.
|
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
13.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Father Time is definitely beating Dirk Nowitzki this season. Will there be another one for him in the NBA.
|
9. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Boston
6.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg
A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
|
10. Jared Sullinger
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Conditioning is much improved, but injury has held him back.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
7.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
High-quality role player is shooting the ball all that well this season.
|
12. Zach Randolph
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Memphis
13.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
|
13. Jonas Jerebko
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Boston
4.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, now Celtics.
|
14. Terrence Jones
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New Orleans
10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Based on his play with the Pelicans, no chance he has to sign another minimum deal again.
|
15. JaMychal Green
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
9.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Blake Griffin, Nikola Mirotic, Paul Millsap, Serge Ibaka, Zach Randolph, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder
Comments