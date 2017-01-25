USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago
18.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg

An elite wing player well in his thirties, Wade did the unthinkable and left Miami. Can pick his team again this year.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2015/16 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $179,521,666
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Two-way player who has progressed in many areas of the game – including outside shooting. Great motor.
Agent: Rich Paul
2015/16 Earnings: $2,891,760
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: LA Clippers
15.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Excellent shooter, decent defender and great locker room guy.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2015/16 Earnings: $7,085,000
Career Earnings: $55,931,008
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New Orleans
10.1 ppg, 3.7 apg

Gets buckets. Scoring more efficiently this season with New Orleans.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2015/16 Earnings: $10,734,586
Career Earnings: $60,875,465
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Cleveland
9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $5,746,479
Career Earnings: $62,147,455
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City
6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2015/16 Earnings: $1,210,800
Career Earnings: $5,665,592
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta
11.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Putting together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $1,304,520
Career Earnings: $6,033,525
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
Agent: Andy Shiffman
2015/16 Earnings: $525,093
Career Earnings: $1,399,729
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg

The Hawks are significantly better on the defensive end with him on the floor, which should surprise no one.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2015/16 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $34,375,228
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2015/16 Earnings: $2,814,000
Career Earnings: $125,039,615
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Thirteen year into his NBA career, he remains a terrific perimeter defender.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2015/16 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,227,037

