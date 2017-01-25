NBA Free Agency 2017: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Dwyane Wade
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago
18.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
An elite wing player well in his thirties, Wade did the unthinkable and left Miami. Can pick his team again this year.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Two-way player who has progressed in many areas of the game – including outside shooting. Great motor.
3. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: LA Clippers
15.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Excellent shooter, decent defender and great locker room guy.
4. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New Orleans
10.1 ppg, 3.7 apg
Gets buckets. Scoring more efficiently this season with New Orleans.
5. Kyle Korver
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Cleveland
9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City
6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta
11.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Putting together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg
The Hawks are significantly better on the defensive end with him on the floor, which should surprise no one.
10. Manu Ginobili
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
11. Tony Allen
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Thirteen year into his NBA career, he remains a terrific perimeter defender.
