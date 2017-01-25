NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State
26.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.8 apg
One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be looking to re-up with Golden State in July 2017 – perhaps after winning his first championship ring.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Utah
22.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg
The versatile forward will become a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Keeping him in Utah will not come cheap.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Denver
16.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg
True shooting percentage is near his best mark in the NBA, which is a good thing for a shooter like him.
|
4. Otto Porter
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Washington
14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg
His strong play has been a quite welcome event for the Wizards. Timing could be better for him money-wise.
|
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age.
|
6. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
|
7. PJ Tucker
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Phoenix
6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Underrated defender at the wing position. A lot of teams could use him.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn
14.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg
The Croatian shooter is putting up good numbers on a bad team.
|
9. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Orlando
9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg
His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratchedr for a player with such obvious talent.
|
10. Robert Covington
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Has bounced back a bit after a brutal start of the season with the Sixers.
|
11. Shabazz Muhammad
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
