NBA Free Agency 2017: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State
26.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.8 apg

One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be looking to re-up with Golden State in July 2017 – perhaps after winning his first championship ring.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2015/16 Earnings: $21,971,850
Career Earnings: $135,209,018
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Utah
22.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg

The versatile forward will become a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Keeping him in Utah will not come cheap.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $15,409,570
Career Earnings: $57,279,893
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Denver
16.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg

True shooting percentage is near his best mark in the NBA, which is a good thing for a shooter like him.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2015/16 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $72,948,077
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Washington
14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His strong play has been a quite welcome event for the Wizards. Timing could be better for him money-wise.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $4,662,960
Career Earnings: $19,305,421
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg

One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age.
Agent: Rob Pelinka
2015/16 Earnings: $11,710,456
Career Earnings: $121,324,259
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2015/16 Earnings: $12,403,101
Career Earnings: $118,552,969
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Phoenix
6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Underrated defender at the wing position. A lot of teams could use him.
Agent: Andre Buck
2015/16 Earnings: $5,500,000
Career Earnings: $18,559,206
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn
14.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg

The Croatian shooter is putting up good numbers on a bad team.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2015/16 Earnings: $3,425,510
Career Earnings: $10,276,530
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Orlando
9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg

His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratchedr for a player with such obvious talent.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $9,200,000
Career Earnings: $65,313,788
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Has bounced back a bit after a brutal start of the season with the Sixers.
Agent: Chris Patrick
2015/16 Earnings: $1,947,276
Career Earnings: $3,165,696
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
Agent: Rob Pelinka
2015/16 Earnings: $2,056,920
Career Earnings: $8,962,299

