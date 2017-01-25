NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

The top free agents of the 2017 class will be unrestricted, which could make that month of July both exciting and nerve-wracking for a bunch of NBA teams.
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State
26.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.8 apg
One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be looking to re-up with Golden State in July 2017 – perhaps after winning his first championship ring.
|
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
24.6 ppg, 6.1 apg
The back-to-back MVP hits free agency in 2017 and he’s a mortal lock to get a maximum contract. With the Warriors rolling, it’s hard to picture him leaving the Bay Area anytime soon.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
21.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.7 apg
Look for him to opt out and get a humongous deal. With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
|
4. Chris Paul
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: LA Clippers
17.5 ppg, 9.7 apg, 5.3 rpg
Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Utah
22.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg
The versatile forward will become a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Keeping him in Utah will not come cheap.
|
6. Kyle Lowry
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Toronto
22.1 ppg, 7.0 apg
The Raptors playmaker is having a career year… again. His backcourt combo with DeMar DeRozan is just top-notch.
|
7. Paul Millsap
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Atlanta
17.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
|
8. Jrue Holiday
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans
13.8 ppg, 7.0 apg
Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Denver
16.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg
True shooting percentage is near his best mark in the NBA, which is a good thing for a shooter like him.
|
10. Serge Ibaka
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Orlando
15.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg
Orlando is not good, but he’s putting up solid numbers there after regressing last season in OKC.
|
11. George Hill
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Utah
18.4 ppg, 4.1 apg
The always reliable Hill is having his best year on the offensive end so far. Has missed a lot of games, though.
|
12. Dwyane Wade
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago
18.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
An elite wing player well in his thirties, Wade did the unthinkable and left Miami. Can pick his team again this year.
|
13. Otto Porter
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Washington
14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg
His strong play has been a quite welcome event for the Wizards. Timing could be better for him money-wise.
|
14. Jeff Teague
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Indiana
15.7 ppg, 8.0 apg
Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
|
15. Pau Gasol
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: San Antonio
11.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do. His stint in San Antonio is mostly a success story so far.
|
16. Greg Monroe
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Milwaukee
10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Old-school big man who stock has taken a hit in Milwaukee. You know he’s still going to make a lot of money in the NBA with that skillset.
|
17. Andre Iguodala
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg
One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age.
|
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Two-way player who has progressed in many areas of the game – including outside shooting. Great motor.
|
19. Mason Plumlee
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
10.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg
Everybody is getting paid in Portland. Is the very physical Mason Plumlee next?
|
20. Nerlens Noel
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg
We have only seen glimpses of the player he can become. May not have much of a future in Philly.
|
21. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.1 ppg, 4.5 apg
His play has been solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
|
22. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: LA Clippers
15.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Excellent shooter, decent defender and great locker room guy.
|
23. Nikola Mirotic
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
9.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been quite disappointing ever since.
|
24. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg
Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
|
25. Ersan Ilyasova
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Philadelphia
14.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Has been a terrific addition for the Sixers. Does he have a future there, though?
|
26. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Chicago
11.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg
Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor.
|
27. Dirk Nowitzki
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
13.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Father Time is definitely beating Dirk Nowitzki this season. Will there be another one for him in the NBA.
|
28. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New Orleans
10.1 ppg, 3.7 apg
Gets buckets. Scoring more efficiently this season with New Orleans.
|
29. PJ Tucker
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Phoenix
6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Underrated defender at the wing position. A lot of teams could use him.
|
30. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
|
31. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Boston
6.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg
A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
|
32. Kelly Olynyk
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
|
33. Jared Sullinger
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg
Conditioning is much improved, but injury has held him back.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
7.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
High-quality role player is shooting the ball all that well this season.
|
35. Patrick Mills
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: San Antonio
10.0 ppg, 3.5 apg
The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Making threes at a super high rate this season.
|
36. Aron Baynes
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
|
37. Andrew Bogut
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
3.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches.
|
38. Bojan Bogdanovic
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn
14.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg
The Croatian shooter is putting up good numbers on a bad team.
|
39. Kyle Korver
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Cleveland
9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
|
40. Shaun Livingston
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg
A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
|
41. Alex Len
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
7.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg
Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
|
42. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Sacramento
12.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
|
43. Zach Randolph
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Memphis
13.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
|
44. Nenê
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Houston
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Looks more fit now than in his prime years. Consistent contributor for the Rockets.
|
45. Brandon Jennings
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: New York
8.1 ppg, 4.8 apg
A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
|
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
9.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg
Shoot first, pass second guard who’s not shooting the ball very well.
|
47. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Orlando
9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg
His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratchedr for a player with such obvious talent.
|
48. Robert Covington
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Has bounced back a bit after a brutal start of the season with the Sixers.
|
49. Jonas Jerebko
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Boston
4.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, now Celtics.
|
50. Andre Roberson
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City
6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
|
51. Deron Williams
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Dallas
13.7 ppg, 7.1 apg
Backup point guard for some veteran contending team next season?
|
52. Tim Hardaway Jr
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta
11.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Putting together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
|
53. Shabazz Muhammad
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
|
54. Jonathon Simmons
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
|
55. Thabo Sefolosha
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg
The Hawks are significantly better on the defensive end with him on the floor, which should surprise no one.
|
56. Manu Ginobili
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
|
57. Tony Allen
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Thirteen year into his NBA career, he remains a terrific perimeter defender.
|
58. Terrence Jones
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New Orleans
10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg
Based on his play with the Pelicans, no chance he has to sign another minimum deal again.
|
59. JaMychal Green
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
9.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg
A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
|
60. Sergio Rodriguez
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
8.6 ppg, 5.7 apg
Super flashy playmaker. His jumpers are not falling at a good rate.
