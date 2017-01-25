USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

curry griffin

NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

Free Agency

NBA Free Agency 2017: The top players

The top free agents of the 2017 class will be unrestricted, which could make that month of July both exciting and nerve-wracking for a bunch of NBA teams.

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Golden State
26.0 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.8 apg

One of the most gifted offensive players in NBA history. Will be looking to re-up with Golden State in July 2017 – perhaps after winning his first championship ring.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2015/16 Earnings: $21,971,850
Career Earnings: $135,209,018
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Golden State
24.6 ppg, 6.1 apg

The back-to-back MVP hits free agency in 2017 and he’s a mortal lock to get a maximum contract. With the Warriors rolling, it’s hard to picture him leaving the Bay Area anytime soon.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2015/16 Earnings: $11,370,786
Career Earnings: $56,700,262
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: LA Clippers
21.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.7 apg

Look for him to opt out and get a humongous deal. With the Clippers’ championship window closing, will he look for greener pastures?
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2015/16 Earnings: $18,862,876
Career Earnings: $96,463,407
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: LA Clippers
17.5 ppg, 9.7 apg, 5.3 rpg

Chris Paul is on the wrong side of 30, but suitors will line up for his services regardless. You would expect him to lose a step by now. It hasn’t happened yet.
Agent: Leon Rose
2015/16 Earnings: $21,468,695
Career Earnings: $160,388,983
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Utah
22.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg

The versatile forward will become a free agent right in the middle of his prime years. Keeping him in Utah will not come cheap.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $15,409,570
Career Earnings: $57,279,893
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Toronto
22.1 ppg, 7.0 apg

The Raptors playmaker is having a career year… again. His backcourt combo with DeMar DeRozan is just top-notch.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $64,757,917
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Atlanta
17.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Overachieves year after year. May not have superstar talent, but makes a very noticeable impact on both ends of the court.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2015/16 Earnings: $18,671,659
Career Earnings: $92,110,037
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Last team: New Orleans
13.8 ppg, 7.0 apg

Highly productive player when healthy. Durability is an obvious issue with him.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2015/16 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $48,558,496
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Denver
16.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg

True shooting percentage is near his best mark in the NBA, which is a good thing for a shooter like him.
Agent: Michael Tellem
2015/16 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $72,948,077
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Orlando
15.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg

Orlando is not good, but he’s putting up solid numbers there after regressing last season in OKC.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $55,165,662
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Utah
18.4 ppg, 4.1 apg

The always reliable Hill is having his best year on the offensive end so far. Has missed a lot of games, though.
Agent: Bill Neff
2015/16 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $45,331,400
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Chicago
18.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg

An elite wing player well in his thirties, Wade did the unthinkable and left Miami. Can pick his team again this year.
Agent: Henry Thomas
2015/16 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $179,521,666
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Washington
14.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg

His strong play has been a quite welcome event for the Wizards. Timing could be better for him money-wise.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $4,662,960
Career Earnings: $19,305,421
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: Indiana
15.7 ppg, 8.0 apg

Still only 28, the dynamic Teague has many good basketball years ahead of him.
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $8,000,000
Career Earnings: $38,863,717
Player Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: San Antonio
11.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Like most, he’s sacrificing stats in order to fit with what the Spurs do. His stint in San Antonio is mostly a success story so far.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2015/16 Earnings: $7,448,760
Career Earnings: $178,599,916
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Milwaukee
10.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Old-school big man who stock has taken a hit in Milwaukee. You know he’s still going to make a lot of money in the NBA with that skillset.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $16,407,500
Career Earnings: $52,090,028
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg

One of the most efficient perimeter defenders around. Still pretty athletic at his age.
Agent: Rob Pelinka
2015/16 Earnings: $11,710,456
Career Earnings: $121,324,259
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Last team: Detroit
14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Two-way player who has progressed in many areas of the game – including outside shooting. Great motor.
Agent: Rich Paul
2015/16 Earnings: $2,891,760
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Portland
10.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg

Everybody is getting paid in Portland. Is the very physical Mason Plumlee next?
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $1,415,520
Career Earnings: $6,399,770
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Philadelphia
7.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg

We have only seen glimpses of the player he can become. May not have much of a future in Philly.
Agent: Happy Walters
2015/16 Earnings: $3,457,800
Career Earnings: $14,329,730
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: New York
18.1 ppg, 4.5 apg

His play has been solid if unspectacular in New York. Didn’t help himself by going AWOL before a game vs. New Orleans.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2015/16 Earnings: $20,093,064
Career Earnings: $116,861,524
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: LA Clippers
15.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Excellent shooter, decent defender and great locker room guy.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2015/16 Earnings: $7,085,000
Career Earnings: $55,931,008
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Chicago
9.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Left Europe as a superstar and had a strong rookie season. Has been quite disappointing ever since.
Agent: Igor Crespo
2015/16 Earnings: $5,543,725
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Sacramento
18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

Probably hoping he can pull a Wesley Matthews and land a big contract following a season-ending injury.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2015/16 Earnings: $12,403,101
Career Earnings: $118,552,969
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Philadelphia
14.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Has been a terrific addition for the Sixers. Does he have a future there, though?
Agent: Andy Miller
2015/16 Earnings: $7,900,000
Career Earnings: $39,624,471
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Chicago
11.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Has mostly come off the bench the last couple of seasons. Remains a consistent contributor.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $8,500,000
Career Earnings: $38,508,971
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
13.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Father Time is definitely beating Dirk Nowitzki this season. Will there be another one for him in the NBA.
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2015/16 Earnings: $8,333,333
Career Earnings: $245,371,801
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: New Orleans
10.1 ppg, 3.7 apg

Gets buckets. Scoring more efficiently this season with New Orleans.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2015/16 Earnings: $10,734,586
Career Earnings: $60,875,465
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Phoenix
6.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Underrated defender at the wing position. A lot of teams could use him.
Agent: Andre Buck
2015/16 Earnings: $5,500,000
Career Earnings: $18,559,206
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Golden State
5.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Adored by fans everywhere he’s played because of his effort. Despised by many opponents because of his physical approach to the game.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2015/16 Earnings: $5,200,000
Career Earnings: $54,484,977
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Boston
6.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg

A glue guy on the court and in the locker room. A lot of teams could use his veteran presence.
Agent: Kevin Bradbury
2015/16 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $66,062,970
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Boston
8.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Figures to be a productive reserve big men for a lot of years.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2015/16 Earnings: $2,165,160
Career Earnings: $9,321,294
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
6.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg

Conditioning is much improved, but injury has held him back.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $2,269,260
Career Earnings: $11,994,420
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Toronto
7.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

High-quality role player is shooting the ball all that well this season.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2015/16 Earnings: $6,268,675
Career Earnings: $27,135,303
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: San Antonio
10.0 ppg, 3.5 apg

The scrappy, high-energy guard is a boon for the Spurs. Making threes at a super high rate this season.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2015/16 Earnings: $3,200,000
Career Earnings: $10,655,958
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Last team: Detroit
4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Super strong backup center will play physical every minute on the floor.
Agent: Daniel Moldovan
2015/16 Earnings: $6,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,267,042
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Last team: Dallas
3.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg

Real fine post defender who takes high-percentage shots and will not complain about lack of touches.
Agent: David Bauman
2015/16 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $116,292,310
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Brooklyn
14.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg

The Croatian shooter is putting up good numbers on a bad team.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2015/16 Earnings: $3,425,510
Career Earnings: $10,276,530
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Cleveland
9.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg

There will be a market for a shooter like him even at age 36.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $5,746,479
Career Earnings: $62,147,455
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Golden State
5.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg

A fantastic fit in Golden State. Has a lot of flair to his game and a killer mid-range game too
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $5,543,725
Career Earnings: $41,764,378
Restricted / Center / 7-1 / Last team: Phoenix
7.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg

Has shown progress, but not to the extent that most would have wanted.
Agent: Michael Lelchitski
2015/16 Earnings: $3,807,120
Career Earnings: $15,773,381
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Last team: Sacramento
12.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Might be a better fit as a backup point guard on a good team than starting for a bad one.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2015/16 Earnings: $5,013,559
Career Earnings: $23,343,141
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Memphis
13.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Still rebounding very well and doing damage in the post after all these years.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2015/16 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $175,124,765
44. Nenê
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Last team: Houston
7.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Looks more fit now than in his prime years. Consistent contributor for the Rockets.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2015/16 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $125,646,529
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Last team: New York
8.1 ppg, 4.8 apg

A lot of flash at the point guard position. Efficiency still a problem.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $8,344,497
Career Earnings: $39,172,853
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Last team: New Orleans
9.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg

Shoot first, pass second guard who’s not shooting the ball very well.
Agent: Michael Siegel
2015/16 Earnings: $1,890,118
Career Earnings: $6,280,821
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Orlando
9.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg

His teams are typically better when he’s off the floor, which is kind of a head-scratchedr for a player with such obvious talent.
Agent: David Falk
2015/16 Earnings: $9,200,000
Career Earnings: $65,313,788
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Last team: Philadelphia
10.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Has bounced back a bit after a brutal start of the season with the Sixers.
Agent: Chris Patrick
2015/16 Earnings: $1,947,276
Career Earnings: $3,165,696
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Last team: Boston
4.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Energetic forward off the bench for the Pistons first, now Celtics.
Agent: Doug Neustadt
2015/16 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $29,219,783
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Oklahoma City
6.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Terrific defender. Doesn’t bring much on the offensive end. Terrible three-point shooter.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2015/16 Earnings: $1,210,800
Career Earnings: $5,665,592
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Dallas
13.7 ppg, 7.1 apg

Backup point guard for some veteran contending team next season?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2015/16 Earnings: $18,659,398
Career Earnings: $135,338,776
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: Atlanta
11.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Putting together his best season yet in a contract year. Bodes well for him in free agency.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2015/16 Earnings: $1,304,520
Career Earnings: $6,033,525
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-6 / Last team: Minnesota
8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Hard for him to get playing time on a team with so much talent at the wing. Nice scorer.
Agent: Rob Pelinka
2015/16 Earnings: $2,056,920
Career Earnings: $8,962,299
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
6.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

One of the most athletic players we’ve seen wearing a Spur jersey. Although that might not be saying much…
Agent: Andy Shiffman
2015/16 Earnings: $525,093
Career Earnings: $1,399,729
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Last team: Atlanta
7.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg

The Hawks are significantly better on the defensive end with him on the floor, which should surprise no one.
Agent: Guy Zucker
2015/16 Earnings: $4,000,000
Career Earnings: $34,375,228
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Last team: San Antonio
8.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Has a little left in the tank. Will he return for another season?
Agent: Herb Rudoy
2015/16 Earnings: $2,814,000
Career Earnings: $125,039,615
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Last team: Memphis
9.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Thirteen year into his NBA career, he remains a terrific perimeter defender.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2015/16 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $39,227,037
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Last team: New Orleans
10.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg

Based on his play with the Pelicans, no chance he has to sign another minimum deal again.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2015/16 Earnings: $2,489,529
Career Earnings: $8,196,011
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Last team: Memphis
9.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg

A workhorse for the Grizzlies. Prety good fit there.
Agent: Mike Hodges
2015/16 Earnings: $1,690,118
Career Earnings: $1,885,176
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Last team: Philadelphia
8.6 ppg, 5.7 apg

Super flashy playmaker. His jumpers are not falling at a good rate.
Agent: Leon Rose
2015/16 Earnings: $6,800,000
Career Earnings: $11,469,835

, Free Agency

, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home