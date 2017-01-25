Trending stories: The Jazz are for real, Damian Lillard, All-Star reserves and more

NBA draft stock watch: Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen rising – via sports.yahoo.com January 24 03:38 PM With more than half the college season over, DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony examines some notable 2017 NBA draft prospects. Coming off an exhilarating 96-85 road win over then-No. 3 UCLA on Saturday, it’s a good time to recognize the outstanding freshman season by the Finnish power forward, who posting Shares

Spurs’ arena voice feels blessed for his unique opportunity – via expressnews.com January 24 08:27 AM Spurs’ arena voice feels blessed for his unique opportunity When Jonathan Sanford was 14, he watched the Chicago Bulls win the 1997 NBA championship. The workload can exceed 50 games a season, depending on the length of the playoffs. […] he rehearses multiple iterations of in-game phrases in front of the most critical of audiences — his wife and five children … Shares

Shorthanded Spurs make Popovich’s night – via expressnews.com January 25 12:04 AM The Spurs did their best to make their coach sweat his dinner plans, flirting with possible overtime before surviving for what guard Patty Mills called “a gutsy, gutsy determined win.” Tuesday’s game did not end until Norman Powell’s desperation heave at the buzzer — set up when the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge missed a free throw — fell woefully short … Shares

Spurs notebook: Popovich errs on side caution, sits Leonard again – via expressnews.com January 25 12:04 AM TORONTO — A little more than an hour before tipoff Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard seemed poised to return from a one-game hiatus due to a sore left hand. After consulting with his leading scorer, coach Gregg Popovich opted to keep Leonard on ice for another night. Reserve guard Jonthon Simmons joined the Spurs’ star-studded injured list with a sore right wrist he picked up in a spill Monday night in Brooklyn … Shares