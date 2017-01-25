Trending stories: The Jazz are for real, Damian Lillard, All-Star reserves and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Jazz are for real – via si.com
January 24 12:57 PM
The Jazz are for real and worth every second of basketball fans’ investment. If you’re still out on Utah, here’s the case for watching.
Shares
Damian Lillard discusses Blazers’ season, his future in Portland, trade rumors and more – via hoopshype.com
January 24 02:05 PM
Last year, Damian Lillard responded to his All-Star snub by dominating the second half of the season, lifting the Portland Trail Blazers into the playoffs and advancing to the second round by defea…
Shares
NBA draft stock watch: Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen rising – via sports.yahoo.com
January 24 03:38 PM
With more than half the college season over, DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony examines some notable 2017 NBA draft prospects. Coming off an exhilarating 96-85 road win over then-No. 3 UCLA on Saturday, it’s a good time to recognize the outstanding freshman season by the Finnish power forward, who posting
Shares
LeBron after another loss: Hope we aren’t satisfied – via espn.com
January 24 02:19 AM
After the Cavs fell to an Anthony Davis-less Pelicans team — their fifth loss in seven games — LeBron James unloaded on what he believes is a team ill-equipped to defend Cleveland’s NBA title.
Shares
Spurs’ arena voice feels blessed for his unique opportunity – via expressnews.com
January 24 08:27 AM
Spurs’ arena voice feels blessed for his unique opportunity When Jonathan Sanford was 14, he watched the Chicago Bulls win the 1997 NBA championship. The workload can exceed 50 games a season, depending on the length of the playoffs. […] he rehearses multiple iterations of in-game phrases in front of the most critical of audiences — his wife and five children …
Shares
Best teams for the star PGs in 2017 NBA draft – via insider.espn.com
January 24 11:48 AM
The draft is loaded with point guards. That could change the way NBA teams approach the Feb. 23 trade deadline.
Shares
Shorthanded Spurs make Popovich’s night – via expressnews.com
January 25 12:04 AM
The Spurs did their best to make their coach sweat his dinner plans, flirting with possible overtime before surviving for what guard Patty Mills called “a gutsy, gutsy determined win.” Tuesday’s game did not end until Norman Powell’s desperation heave at the buzzer — set up when the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge missed a free throw — fell woefully short …
Shares
Spurs notebook: Popovich errs on side caution, sits Leonard again – via expressnews.com
January 25 12:04 AM
TORONTO — A little more than an hour before tipoff Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre, Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard seemed poised to return from a one-game hiatus due to a sore left hand. After consulting with his leading scorer, coach Gregg Popovich opted to keep Leonard on ice for another night. Reserve guard Jonthon Simmons joined the Spurs’ star-studded injured list with a sore right wrist he picked up in a spill Monday night in Brooklyn …
Shares
January 24 04:43 PM
LeBron James knows when something isn’t right with his team. With the first-place Cavs marred in a midseason slump, he’s calling on salary-strapped Cleveland to make a move no matter the cost.
Shares
Why these guys should be NBA All Star reserves – via usatoday.com
January 24 05:54 PM
USA TODAY’s Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt break down the All-Star teams
Shares
Mavericks ex Greg Buckner makes smooth transition to broadcast arena – via star-telegram.com
January 24 01:07 PM
Greg Buckner played 10 seasons in the NBA, including four with the Dallas Mavericks.
Shares
Spurs’ Simmons has sprained wrist – via blog.mysanantonio.com
January 24 06:08 PM
Reserve guard Jonathon Simmons became the latest Spurs player to hit the injured list
Comments