Trending stories: Melo trade talk, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and more

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 05: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts after making a basket during their game against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on December 5, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 25 03:55 PM
The Knicks’ proposal of Carmelo Anthony to the Cavaliers for Kevin Love was rebuffed by Cleveland, sources say.

January 25 06:28 PM
Cleveland GM David Griffin had a 1-on-1 meeting with LeBron James in which he expressed his disappointment in the manner in which the Cavs star shared his thoughts on the roster, a source said.

January 25 10:49 AM
The Washington Wizards have stabilized after a rough start. So, with 14 straight home wins and impressive play from John Wall and Bradley Beal, how real are their chances for success?

January 25 07:42 PM
LeBron, outspoken on Cavs’ flaws, has his eyes set on another ring.

January 25 11:05 AM
Baron Davis stood 89 feet from the basket, called for the ball, and guaranteed he would hit the longest bucket in NBA history. He did. This is the 11th episode of Pretty Good, a show about stories…

January 25 09:12 AM
It’s time to name the 24 most deserving players as Zach Lowe makes his annual picks for the NBA All-Star rosters.

The Soundtrack of DeMar DeRozan’s Life – via thelab.bleacherreport.com

January 25 01:02 PM
Yes, he’s straight outta Compton. But there’s more to know about the Toronto Raptors superstar guard. His playlist can tell you

How far are the Lakers from winning? – via insider.espn.com

January 25 11:51 AM
Do the Lakers have any true stars? How do they acquire them? Kevin Pelton breaks down L.A.’s also-rans.

January 26 02:20 AM
The Bulls are in a total meltdown

January 25 11:13 PM
Stephen Curry discusses the Warriors’ mentality in keeping their streak of not losing back-to-back regular season games alive.

January 26 12:28 AM
After the Warriors’ win in Charlotte, Stephen Curry’s mom Sonya Curry joins Ros Gold-Onwude to explain why she will thank her son after the game.

