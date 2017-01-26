Trending stories: Melo trade talk, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Knicks’ Melo-for-Love pitch turned down – via espn.com
January 25 03:55 PM
The Knicks’ proposal of Carmelo Anthony to the Cavaliers for Kevin Love was rebuffed by Cleveland, sources say.
Lue: ‘We’ve talked to LeBron’ about comments – via espn.com
January 25 06:28 PM
Cleveland GM David Griffin had a 1-on-1 meeting with LeBron James in which he expressed his disappointment in the manner in which the Cavs star shared his thoughts on the roster, a source said.
Wizards pick a perfect moment to make their move in the East – via washingtonpost.com
January 25 10:49 AM
The Washington Wizards have stabilized after a rough start. So, with 14 straight home wins and impressive play from John Wall and Bradley Beal, how real are their chances for success?
Making sense of latest LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers saga – via usatoday.com
January 25 07:42 PM
LeBron, outspoken on Cavs’ flaws, has his eyes set on another ring.
Pretty Good, episode 11: Baron Davis from 89 feet – via sbnation.com
January 25 11:05 AM
Baron Davis stood 89 feet from the basket, called for the ball, and guaranteed he would hit the longest bucket in NBA history. He did. This is the 11th episode of Pretty Good, a show about stories…
Zach Lowe’s 2017 NBA All-Star picks – via espn.com
January 25 09:12 AM
It’s time to name the 24 most deserving players as Zach Lowe makes his annual picks for the NBA All-Star rosters.
The Soundtrack of DeMar DeRozan’s Life – via thelab.bleacherreport.com
January 25 01:02 PM
Yes, he’s straight outta Compton. But there’s more to know about the Toronto Raptors superstar guard. His playlist can tell you
How far are the Lakers from winning? – via insider.espn.com
January 25 11:51 AM
Do the Lakers have any true stars? How do they acquire them? Kevin Pelton breaks down L.A.’s also-rans.
Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler seem to have had it with their Bulls teammates – via cbssports.com
January 26 02:20 AM
The Bulls are in a total meltdown
Curry explains what stands out about Warriors’ second unit – via csnbayarea.com
January 25 11:13 PM
Stephen Curry discusses the Warriors’ mentality in keeping their streak of not losing back-to-back regular season games alive.
Sonya Curry reveals time of day Steph is in his prime – via csnbayarea.com
January 26 12:28 AM
After the Warriors’ win in Charlotte, Stephen Curry’s mom Sonya Curry joins Ros Gold-Onwude to explain why she will thank her son after the game.
