Trending stories: Melo trade talk, DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and more

Lue: 'We've talked to LeBron' about comments – via espn.com January 25 06:28 PM Cleveland GM David Griffin had a 1-on-1 meeting with LeBron James in which he expressed his disappointment in the manner in which the Cavs star shared his thoughts on the roster, a source said.

Zach Lowe's 2017 NBA All-Star picks – via espn.com January 25 09:12 AM It's time to name the 24 most deserving players as Zach Lowe makes his annual picks for the NBA All-Star rosters.

The Soundtrack of DeMar DeRozan's Life – via thelab.bleacherreport.com January 25 01:02 PM Yes, he's straight outta Compton. But there's more to know about the Toronto Raptors superstar guard. His playlist can tell you

Curry explains what stands out about Warriors' second unit – via csnbayarea.com January 25 11:13 PM Stephen Curry discusses the Warriors' mentality in keeping their streak of not losing back-to-back regular season games alive.