Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

The Problem with DeMarcus Cousins – via espn.com January 26 05:16 PM Kevin Arnovitz, Justin Verrier and BIG Wos on the most volatile player on the NBA’s most dysfunctional team. Shares

VIDEO: Quincy Acy 1-On-1 With Michael Scotto – via basketballinsiders.com January 26 09:05 AM Basketball Insiders’ senior NBA writer Michael Scotto talks with Nets forward Quincy Acy about getting a couple of ten-day deal in Brooklyn and being able to proven his critics wrong. Shares

Sources: Enes Kanter out 6-to-8 weeks with fractured forearm – via sports.yahoo.com January 26 11:12 PM Kanter is the Thunder’s second-highest paid player at $17.1 million a season and is also the team’s most productive bench player. Shares