Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Who is the bigger problem — DeMarcus Cousins or the Kings? – via espn.com
January 26 10:31 AM
He’s the most volatile player on the NBA’s most dysfunctional team. But is DeMarcus Cousins undoing Sacramento, or is Sacramento undoing Cousins?
WATCH: Enes Kanter punches chair, Thunder reportedly fear he broke his hand – via cbssports.com
January 26 10:16 PM
The big man left the game in the first half
Vince Carter at 40: ‘I’m still standing’ – via sports.yahoo.com
January 26 02:32 PM
The All-Star-turned-role player has crossed eras, outlasted rivals and made his place in NBA history. And he’s not done yet.
The Problem with DeMarcus Cousins – via espn.com
January 26 05:16 PM
Kevin Arnovitz, Justin Verrier and BIG Wos on the most volatile player on the NBA’s most dysfunctional team.
VIDEO: Quincy Acy 1-On-1 With Michael Scotto – via basketballinsiders.com
January 26 09:05 AM
Basketball Insiders’ senior NBA writer Michael Scotto talks with Nets forward Quincy Acy about getting a couple of ten-day deal in Brooklyn and being able to proven his critics wrong.
NBA AM: Who Could Make A Play For Carmelo Anthony? – via basketballinsiders.com
January 26 09:06 AM
If the Knicks are making calls on a Carmelo Anthony trade, there are some teams that make sense.
Sources: LeBron, owner at odds over spending – via espn.com
January 26 09:40 AM
LeBron James and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert have different views about the team’s spending, which has strained their relationship, sources told ESPN.
Rajon Rondo’s latest Chicago Bulls comments should be the end of his NBA career – via foxsports.com
January 27 12:21 AM
There’s no reason for any team to employ Rondo at this point.
Damian Lillard snubbed yet again from All-Star roster despite historic averages – via nba.nbcsports.com
January 26 11:34 PM
Lillard was a snub yet again for the All-Star Game.
January 26 12:12 PM
The man who helped execute the ABA-NBA merger left a lasting impression as the longtime executive director for the National Basketball Coaches Association before dying last week at 73.
Bulls are team torn asunder, no matter management’s eventual spin – via chicagotribune.com
January 26 11:32 PM
Sources: Enes Kanter out 6-to-8 weeks with fractured forearm – via sports.yahoo.com
January 26 11:12 PM
Kanter is the Thunder’s second-highest paid player at $17.1 million a season and is also the team’s most productive bench player.
January 26 08:30 PM
The Trail Blazers won’t have an All-Star representative after the Western Conference coaches leave off both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
January 26 11:13 PM
Tristan Thompson getting help from Kyle Korver in quest to become better free-throw shooter (video) – via cleveland.com
January 26 03:25 PM
Once practice ended, Thompson and Korver strolled over to one of the baskets inside Cleveland Clinic Courts, alongside assistant coach James Posey and player development coach Vitaly Potapenko, and went to work on a few necessary changes.
