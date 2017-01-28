In social media, LeBron James also reigns supreme among NBA players

With Kobe Bryant no longer in the league, no NBA player comes even close to LeBron James‘ social media following these days.

Fourteen months ago, Bryant trailed LeBron by 26 million followers. Now Dwyane Wade has replaced him at No. 2 among active players with just over 34 million followers to LeBron’s 86 million. That’s a 52 million gap.

These are the Top 20 NBA players in social media following right now:

* LeBron James is by far the most followed NBA player on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with approximately twice as many followers as No. 2 in each of those social media platforms.

* Stephen Curry has moved past Warrior teammate Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony in the rankings and now sits at No. 3. His rise has been largely fueled by his Instagram account, which went from 5.6 million followers in November 2015 to 16.6 million in January 2017.

* The only two international players in the Top 20 list are San Antonio’s Pau Gasol and Manu Ginobili.

* Although just No. 11 overall, Nets guards Jeremy Lin is the most followed player on YouTube and No. 2 on Chinese microblogging site Weibo just behind Wade, who’s the face of Chinese brand Li Ning.

* Only two teams have three players in the Top 20: Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers.