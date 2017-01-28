Trending stories: Trade rumors, Bulls turmoil, Joel Embiid and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
How can Sixers build contender around Embiid? – via insider.espn.com
January 27 10:39 AM
Should the Sixers trade Jahlil Okafor or Nerlens Noel? How much better can Joel Embiid get? And which prospects in the 2017 draft would be best for Philly? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton debate.
Sources: Knicks, Clips seeking third trade partner – via espn.com
January 27 06:00 PM
The Knicks and Clippers, in an effort to keep alive a potential trade that sends Carmelo Anthony to L.A., have been looking for a third team to faciliate the deal, sources say.
Bulls GM Gar Forman: ‘Extremely disappointed’ in players who spoke out – via chicagotribune.com
January 27 12:51 PM
Bulls GM Gar Forman: “Extremely disappointed” in players who spoke out on social media, elsewhere. (K.C. Johnson/Chicago Tribune)
Why trading Carmelo Anthony is the right move for Knicks – via sports.yahoo.com
January 27 12:16 AM
The directionless franchise has little choice but to move the ball-stopping scorer and rebuild from the bottom up.
Spurs’ winning streak goes down hard in the Big Easy – via expressnews.com
January 28 12:16 AM
All season long the third quarter had been the Spurs’ domain, a 12-minute stretch used to build comfortable cushions and demoralize the opposition. The Spurs fell to the Pelicans, 119-103, in the Smoothie King Center, snapping a five-game winning streak and ending their four-game road trip on a sour note. The Pelicans flipped the script, ringing up 37 points on 65 percent shooting and erasing entirely the Spurs’ lead …
Kyle Lowry extends himself once again to end Raptors’ losing… – via theathletic.com
January 28 12:15 AM
Given the Raptors’ hot start to the year, the regular season was supposed to be a wonderful…
Who is the bigger problem — DeMarcus Cousins or the Kings? – via espn.com
January 26 10:31 AM
He’s the most volatile player on the NBA’s most dysfunctional team. But is DeMarcus Cousins undoing Sacramento, or is Sacramento undoing Cousins?
Looking up for answers: Celtics stars help kids with conflict resolution – via eagletribune.com
January 27 03:48 PM
LAWRENCE — When Celtics center Al Horford was a second-year basketball player at the University of Florida, two freshmen joined his team, both of whom were from Puerto Rico, and
January 27 07:43 PM
CSNNE.com has learned that the Celtics have talked with the Orlando Magic about a potential deal involving Nikola Vucevic.
Stephen Curry questionable against Clippers with quad soreness – via mercurynews.com
January 27 06:29 PM
Stephen Curry has been added to the Warriors injury report with left quad soreness.
Hoiberg says it was his decision to bench Wade and Butler. – via espn.com
January 27 06:19 PM
2017 NBA All-Star snub team: The stars who didn’t make the cut – via theundefeated.com
January 27 12:24 PM
We’d let these guys play on our All-Star team if we had oneWe’d let these guys play on our All-Star team if we had one — and they’d definitely be Undefeated
