Trending stories: Trade rumors, Bulls turmoil, Joel Embiid and more

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 31: Jimmy Butler #21 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls talk during a free throw against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center on October 31, 2016 in New York City.

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 27 10:39 AM
Should the Sixers trade Jahlil Okafor or Nerlens Noel? How much better can Joel Embiid get? And which prospects in the 2017 draft would be best for Philly? Chad Ford and Kevin Pelton debate.

January 27 06:00 PM
The Knicks and Clippers, in an effort to keep alive a potential trade that sends Carmelo Anthony to L.A., have been looking for a third team to faciliate the deal, sources say.

January 27 12:51 PM
Bulls GM Gar Forman: “Extremely disappointed” in players who spoke out on social media, elsewhere. (K.C. Johnson/Chicago Tribune)

January 27 12:16 AM
The directionless franchise has little choice but to move the ball-stopping scorer and rebuild from the bottom up.

January 28 12:16 AM
All season long the third quarter had been the Spurs’ domain, a 12-minute stretch used to build comfortable cushions and demoralize the opposition. The Spurs fell to the Pelicans, 119-103, in the Smoothie King Center, snapping a five-game winning streak and ending their four-game road trip on a sour note. The Pelicans flipped the script, ringing up 37 points on 65 percent shooting and erasing entirely the Spurs’ lead …

January 28 12:15 AM
Given the Raptors’ hot start to the year, the regular season was supposed to be a wonderful…

January 26 10:31 AM
He’s the most volatile player on the NBA’s most dysfunctional team. But is DeMarcus Cousins undoing Sacramento, or is Sacramento undoing Cousins?

January 27 03:48 PM
LAWRENCE — When Celtics center Al Horford was a second-year basketball player at the University of Florida, two freshmen joined his team, both of whom were from Puerto Rico, and

January 27 07:43 PM
CSNNE.com has learned that the Celtics have talked with the Orlando Magic about a potential deal involving Nikola Vucevic.

January 27 06:29 PM
Stephen Curry has been added to the Warriors injury report with left quad soreness.

January 27 06:19 PM
Read more on ESPN

January 27 12:24 PM
We’d let these guys play on our All-Star team if we had oneWe’d let these guys play on our All-Star team if we had one — and they’d definitely be Undefeated

