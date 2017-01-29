USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jared Sullinger, Steve Kerr and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 28 09:06 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Just thinking and talking about President Donald Trump’s so-called Muslim ban had Rondae Hollis-Jefferson — who is Muslim — choking up. But the actual executive order hit the young Ne…

January 28 11:14 PM
Two players — the Bucks’ Thon Maker, and the Lakers’ Luol Deng — have roots in Sudan, one of the countries on the president’s list of nations whose citizens are temporarily banned from the U.S.

January 28 09:59 PM
Raptors forward asked team to let him play in Mississauga so he could work on his game.

January 28 08:52 PM
JAN 28, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studio’s highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted’, but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder. Below is our list of episodes (click the link to listen). If you prefer iTunes for your podcast…

January 28 08:01 PM
Kerr will find a stretch while coaching the All-Star Game to get all four of his Warriors on the floor together.

January 28 06:53 PM
January 28 06:32 PM
The Charlotte Hornets were carved up in the fourth quarter by one of their former players, a reminder they could use a February trade.

January 28 05:39 PM
JAN 27, 2017 – The question is obvious: How does the Thunder replace Enes Kanter?
The answer isn’t so simple.
The Oklahoma City center had surgery on Friday to repair the ulna bone in his right forearm, broken in Thursday night’s win against Dallas when Kanter punched a chair on the Thunder bench in frustration.
Kanter will be re-evaluated in four weeks and could be out as many as eight, putting him in line to miss anywhere from 11 to 23 games.
Replacing Kanter is a tall task …

January 26 09:37 PM
Joining Chris Mannix on The Vertical this week is the former NBA GM and Front Office Insider for The Vertical Bobby Marks. Bobby talks with Chris about the future of Carmelo Anthony and what teams might be interested in working out a trade for him. It’s all here on The Vertical Podcast with Chris Mannix.

