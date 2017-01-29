Trending stories: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jared Sullinger, Steve Kerr and more

NBA reaches out to State Dept. for clarification on Trump executive order – via washingtonpost.com January 28 11:14 PM Two players — the Bucks’ Thon Maker, and the Lakers’ Luol Deng — have roots in Sudan, one of the countries on the president’s list of nations whose citizens are temporarily banned from the U.S. Shares

Trip to D-League was Jared Sullinger's idea – via thestar.com January 28 09:59 PM Raptors forward asked team to let him play in Mississauga so he could work on his game.

Thunder Buddies podcast: How does Enes Kanter's injury affect OKC? – via newsok.com January 28 08:52 PM JAN 28, 2017 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studio's highly-acclaimed comedy 'Ted', but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder. Below is our list of episodes (click the link to listen). If you prefer iTunes for your podcast…

Thunder: Five questions facing the Thunder in Kanter's absence – via newsok.com January 28 05:39 PM JAN 27, 2017 – The question is obvious: How does the Thunder replace Enes Kanter?

The answer isn’t so simple.

The Oklahoma City center had surgery on Friday to repair the ulna bone in his right forearm, broken in Thursday night’s win against Dallas when Kanter punched a chair on the Thunder bench in frustration.

Kanter will be re-evaluated in four weeks and could be out as many as eight, putting him in line to miss anywhere from 11 to 23 games.

Replacing Kanter is a tall task …