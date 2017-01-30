Trending stories: Miami, Steve Kerr, Andre Iguodala and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 29 08:40 AM
The MVP frontrunner has been brilliant, but the team around him has been special, too.

January 26 12:12 PM
The man who helped execute the ABA-NBA merger left a lasting impression as the longtime executive director for the National Basketball Coaches Association before dying last week at 73.

January 29 04:33 PM
LeBron James passed 20,000 points scored as a Cleveland Cavalier on Sunday, the first player in the franchise to reach that mark.

January 29 04:08 PM
Two American basketball players, Joseph Jones and J.P. Prince, are stranded in Dubai after Iran’s decision to ban U.S. citizens prevented them from returning to the country where they play professionally, Eric Fleisher, the agent for both players, told The Vertical. Iran’s ban of U.S. citizens was in

January 29 03:54 AM
With 34 games to go, the Miami Heat (18-30) is now only five games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after it’s NBA-best seven game winning streak

January 29 02:28 PM
Together, they’ve averaged 45.4 points (fifth-most among all NBA starting backcourt duos), 10.5 assists (more than Toronto’s All-Star tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry), shot 51.9 percent from the field (better than any other backcourt duo in the league) and 47.7 percent from three-point range (yes, even better than Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Steph Curry)

January 28 10:34 AM

January 30 01:19 AM
Andre Iguodala shares lesson learned from win over Blazers.

January 30 02:04 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose father was assassinated in Beirut in 1984 in an act of terrorism, spoke out against Donald Trump’s executive order and immigration ban.

January 30 12:20 AM
The Blazers lost by the slimmest of margins, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 113-111, Sunday night at the Moda Center.

January 29 11:43 PM
The red splotch above his nose, next to his right eye, told the story of Paul George’s approach to the game, and to the rest of the season. “I paid a price for that dunk,” he said, smiling. That dunk lifted the fans in Bankers Life Fieldhouse out of their seats in the third quarter of the Pacers’ 120-101 victory over Houston Sunday, restored the Pacers’ flagging energy level and offered further indication of George’s return to his All-Star form.

January 29 05:09 PM
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will not return to Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City after exiting with lower back spasms, the team announced.

January 29 11:09 AM
The Bucks said Sudanese-born Thon Maker returned to Milwaukee from Toronto the same day a temporary ban on the entry of non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries was enacted.

