Trending stories: Miami, Steve Kerr, Andre Iguodala and more

After rough start, red-hot Heat still believes it can make playoffs – via miamiherald.com January 29 03:54 AM With 34 games to go, the Miami Heat (18-30) is now only five games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after it's NBA-best seven game winning streak

Backcourt Buddies: Waiters, Dragic playing at elite level during Heat's seven-game win streak – via miamiherald.com January 29 02:28 PM Together, they've averaged 45.4 points (fifth-most among all NBA starting backcourt duos), 10.5 assists (more than Toronto's All-Star tandem of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry), shot 51.9 percent from the field (better than any other backcourt duo in the league) and 47.7 percent from three-point range (yes, even better than Golden State's Klay Thompson and Steph Curry)

Kerr on travel ban: 'It's shocking, a horrible idea' – via espn.com January 30 02:04 AM Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose father was assassinated in Beirut in 1984 in an act of terrorism, spoke out against Donald Trump's executive order and immigration ban.

George Takes a Toll on Harden, Rockets – via nba.com January 29 11:43 PM The red splotch above his nose, next to his right eye, told the story of Paul George's approach to the game, and to the rest of the season. "I paid a price for that dunk," he said, smiling. That dunk lifted the fans in Bankers Life Fieldhouse out of their seats in the third quarter of the Pacers' 120-101 victory over Houston Sunday, restored the Pacers' flagging energy level and offered further indication of George's return to his All-Star form.

Cavs' Love out of Thunder game with back spasms – via espn.com January 29 05:09 PM Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will not return to Sunday's game against Oklahoma City after exiting with lower back spasms, the team announced.