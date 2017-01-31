Trending stories: LeBron-Barkley beef, John Wall, Kevin Love and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron throws down gauntlet: Barkley ‘a hater’ – via espn.com
January 31 02:33 AM
LeBron James had heard enough Monday after a loss in Dallas — of Charles Barkley. “I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN.
Beal: Chemistry with Wall evidenced on court – via espn.com
January 31 01:50 AM
Bradley Beal says he and fellow Wizards guard John Wall are proving they “click” on the floor and that questions regarding how well they get along are growing old.
Every NBA figure who’s spoken out about President Trump’s travel ban – via sbnation.com
January 30 05:59 PM
Four head coaches and many more players have said they’re against President Trump’s travel ban.
The second act of Jimmer Mania – via sports.yahoo.com
January 30 01:51 PM
The Shanghai Sharks’ Jimmer Fredette, left, drives against the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon during an exhibition game on Oct. 2, 2016, in Houston. Jimmer Fredette is a sensation again. At first, Fredette was disappointed.
Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters lead Miami Heat to eighth win in a row – via miamiherald.com
January 30 11:40 PM
The Miami Heat got 39 points and 17 assists from its starting backcourt against the Brooklyn Nets, pushing its winning streak to eight games.
Fisher: Did more with less talented Knicks team – via espn.com
January 30 04:18 PM
Former Knicks coach Derek Fisher thinks he got more out of a less talented New York team than this season’s version.
Soldier surprises family at Celtics game – ESPN Video – via espn.com
January 31 12:33 AM
Air National Guard Sgt. Matthew Noll returns home and surprises his family at the Boston Celtics game. Noll and his family receive a standing ovation from everyone in the arena, including Isaiah Thomas.
NBA trade rumors: Magic step up efforts to trade Serge Ibaka ahead of free agency – via sportingnews.com
January 30 03:46 PM
The Magic traded two young players for Serge Ibaka last summer, but little has come of it. Now, they’re trying hard to recoup those losses.
Cleveland Cavaliers cap rough January with 104-97 loss to Dallas Mavericks – via cleveland.com
January 30 11:34 PM
The Cavs finished with a losing month, going 7-8 in January.
January 30 06:11 PM
The NBA issued a lengthy report that found 14 incorrect calls in the final minutes of regulation and…
Tests on Kevin Love’s back reveal no structural damage; will miss Wednesday’s game against Minnesota – via cleveland.com
January 30 09:05 PM
Love, who was held out of the second half of Sunday’s game against Oklahoma City because of back spasms, has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Should the Cavs trade Love for Melo? – via insider.espn.com
January 30 08:32 AM
Carmelo Anthony would help the Cavs match up with the Warriors. Should Cleveland reconsider the Love-for-Melo deal reportedly proposed by the Knicks?
