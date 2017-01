Low-post maestro Zach Randolph has never been known for his above-the-rim play – much less now at age 35. Per Basketball Reference, he dunked the ball only once in 2015-16. He had two slams Monday night vs. Phoenix and the Grizzlies bench obviously went crazy about it.

Zach Randolph ties a career high for dunks in a game with 2. He's done it 8 times prior to tonight. — Browning Stubbs (@BrowningStubbs) January 31, 2017