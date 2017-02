Spurs swingman Jonathon Simmons is stripped of the ball by Thunder guard Semaj Christon, but that’s not the end of it. In a very Spur move, Simmons hustles back on defense and then (in a very un-Spurs-like move) finishes with a chase-down block. That’s freakish athleticism you don’t often see in a San Antonio player.

Manu Ginobili on Jonathon Simmons' block: "He looks like a guy at the Olympics trying to go high jump. Unbelievable athletic ability." — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) February 1, 2017