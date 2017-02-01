Trending stories: LeBron is angry, Derek Fisher, Nicolas Batum and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
It’s not too hard to figure out why LeBron James is angry – via espn.com
January 31 11:27 AM
After reaching the mountaintop last June in Cleveland, LeBron James is displeased this season and has announced he’s done taking the high road.
Shares
Chris Herring, FiveThirtyEight – via espn.com
January 31 04:35 PM
Zach talks to Chris Herring of FiveThirtyEight about Carmelo Anthony trade talks, slumping teams, and the perils of playing at home.
Shares
Spurs Sports & Entertainment submits application for MLS expansion process – via mysanantonio.com
January 31 05:41 PM
Shares
Watching the NBA in the Trump Era – via si.com
January 31 10:48 AM
The NBA is meaningless next to the real world, but it’s been a crucial escape during Donald Trump’s first few days in office.
Shares
The Bulls got themselves into this mess. Can they climb out? – via sbnation.com
January 31 10:24 AM
The locker room drama in Chicago has reached a boiling point. We work through the franchise’s options going forward.
Shares
Jeff Hornacek rips Derek Fisher right back: He’s angling for a job – via nypost.com
January 31 02:14 PM
WASHINGTON — Jeff Hornacek thinks ex-Knicks coach Derek Fisher is campaigning for another job and referred to him dismissively as “an analyst’’ in response to his recent digs. Fisher, out of …
Shares
Nicolas Batum returns to Portland as cornerstone of Charlotte Hornets – via oregonlive.com
February 01 01:45 AM
It’s been a year-and-a-half since Batum left Portland, but his versatility and playmaking are still missed.
Shares
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller remains sidelined with quadriceps contusion – via charlotteobserver.com
January 31 05:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller hasn’t played or fully practiced since suffering a quadricep contusion Jan. 23. Zeller was expected to miss Tuesday’s game at Portland. Coach Steve Clifford said it’s likely he’ll also miss Wednesday’s game at Golden State.
Shares
Simmons brings down the house, OKC – via expressnews.com
February 01 01:39 AM
With Jonathon Simmons’ return providing extra juice, the Spurs ended a two-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma City in the first game this season against the team that eliminated them in the playoffs last season.
Shares
Duncan still fresh in OKC coach’s memory bank – via expressnews.com
January 31 10:17 PM
Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan carries with him lasting memories from the 2015-16 season, his first as an NBA coach. “I feel fortunate to have had a chance to at least coach and be on the same floor with a guy like that,” Donovan said before Tuesday’s rematch with the Spurs at the AT&T; Center. Duncan scored 19 points with five rebounds in the Spurs’ 113-99 loss in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena …
Shares
Boston Celtics news: DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors star, expected to miss Wednesday night’s matchup – via masslive.com
January 31 06:09 PM
Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey announced Tuesday that DeMar DeRozan is expected to miss at least two games, including one against the Boston Celtics, after an ankle issue flared up.
Comments