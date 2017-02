Paul Millsap‘s brother Elijah, who played with the Utah Jazz the last couple of seasons, is back in the D-League with the Northern Arizona Suns and doing mighty fine there. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging an impressive 19.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg and 4.0 apg, stats that bode well for an eventual call-up.

Millsap had one of the highlights of the night in basketball on Wednesday when he dunked his own miss in a game vs. D-League’s affiliate. That’s how you follow up your shot.