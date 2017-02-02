USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Melo trade talk, Jimmy Butler's future, Kyrie Irving and more

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 05: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts after making a basket during their game against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on December 5, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Trending stories: Melo trade talk, Jimmy Butler's future, Kyrie Irving and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Melo trade talk, Jimmy Butler's future, Kyrie Irving and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 01 03:56 PM
The Cavaliers maintain an interest in Carmelo Anthony but only if a deal with the Knicks can be struck without Kevin Love, sources told ESPN.

Shares

February 02 12:28 AM
The Heat moved within  3 1/2 games of a playoff spot behind big nights from Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic before seldom-used Hawks forward Taurean Prince body-slammed Whiteside late in the game and things got ugly.

Shares

February 02 12:53 AM
The Cavs have been looking for a way out of their doldrums. On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving assisted in getting them going in the right direction.

Shares

February 01 09:05 PM
 As Jimmy Butler answered questions about his past, speculation continued about his future.

Shares

February 01 07:10 PM
When the NBA’s most prominent critic and its greatest active player spar going on a week, it’s bound to produce clicks. But at this point, why doesn’t Charles Barkley just reach out to LeBron James…

Shares

February 01 02:06 PM
Scott Brooks gets a lot of praise in this podcast, deservedly so.

Shares

February 01 07:17 PM
Myles Turner talks to Michael Scotto about the Pacers, playoffs, his development and the Texas Longhorns.

Shares

February 01 07:29 PM
Weber won the D-League’s Player of the Month award for January and the Heat could potentially use it’s roster exception to call him up once Okaro White’s second 10-day contract is up Sunday

Shares

February 01 12:54 PM
The NBA got weird in January, with the Cavs, Raptors and Rockets struggling. Kevin Pelton projects what that means going forward.

Shares

February 01 09:39 AM
The Lakers star has dreams that extend far beyond the court

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home