Trending stories: Melo trade talk, Jimmy Butler's future, Kyrie Irving and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Cavs interested in Melo, won’t deal Love – via espn.com
February 01 03:56 PM
The Cavaliers maintain an interest in Carmelo Anthony but only if a deal with the Knicks can be struck without Kevin Love, sources told ESPN.
Shares
Miami Heat shows some swag, wins ninth in a row with blowout of Hawks – via miamiherald.com
February 02 12:28 AM
The Heat moved within 3 1/2 games of a playoff spot behind big nights from Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic before seldom-used Hawks forward Taurean Prince body-slammed Whiteside late in the game and things got ugly.
Shares
Kyrie Irving dishes a new narrative for the mercurial Cavs – via espn.com
February 02 12:53 AM
The Cavs have been looking for a way out of their doldrums. On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving assisted in getting them going in the right direction.
Shares
Jimmy Butler’s future with Bulls remains hot topic – via chicagotribune.com
February 01 09:05 PM
As Jimmy Butler answered questions about his past, speculation continued about his future.
Shares
Barkley on LeBron: ‘My criticism was fair’ – via theundefeated.com
February 01 07:10 PM
When the NBA’s most prominent critic and its greatest active player spar going on a week, it’s bound to produce clicks. But at this point, why doesn’t Charles Barkley just reach out to LeBron James…
Shares
PBT Podcast: What’s gone right in Washington with CSN Wizards’ insider J. Michael – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 01 02:06 PM
Scott Brooks gets a lot of praise in this podcast, deservedly so.
Shares
Q&A: Myles Turner on Pacers, Centers, Playoffs, Texas Longhorns – via basketballinsiders.com
February 01 07:17 PM
Myles Turner talks to Michael Scotto about the Pacers, playoffs, his development and the Texas Longhorns.
Shares
Briante Weber’s ‘time will come’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says – via miamiherald.com
February 01 07:29 PM
Weber won the D-League’s Player of the Month award for January and the Heat could potentially use it’s roster exception to call him up once Okaro White’s second 10-day contract is up Sunday
Shares
LeBron is worried about the Cavs; is he right? – via insider.espn.com
February 01 12:54 PM
The NBA got weird in January, with the Cavs, Raptors and Rockets struggling. Kevin Pelton projects what that means going forward.
Shares
How Tarik Black balanced basketball and books to earn his master’s degree – via theundefeated.com
February 01 09:39 AM
The Lakers star has dreams that extend far beyond the court
Comments