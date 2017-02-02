Trending stories: Melo trade talk, Jimmy Butler's future, Kyrie Irving and more

Sources: Cavs interested in Melo, won’t deal Love – via espn.com February 01 03:56 PM The Cavaliers maintain an interest in Carmelo Anthony but only if a deal with the Knicks can be struck without Kevin Love, sources told ESPN. Shares

Miami Heat shows some swag, wins ninth in a row with blowout of Hawks – via miamiherald.com February 02 12:28 AM The Heat moved within 3 1/2 games of a playoff spot behind big nights from Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic before seldom-used Hawks forward Taurean Prince body-slammed Whiteside late in the game and things got ugly.

Kyrie Irving dishes a new narrative for the mercurial Cavs – via espn.com February 02 12:53 AM The Cavs have been looking for a way out of their doldrums. On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving assisted in getting them going in the right direction.

Barkley on LeBron: 'My criticism was fair' – via theundefeated.com February 01 07:10 PM When the NBA's most prominent critic and its greatest active player spar going on a week, it's bound to produce clicks. But at this point, why doesn't Charles Barkley just reach out to LeBron James…

Briante Weber's 'time will come' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says – via miamiherald.com February 01 07:29 PM Weber won the D-League's Player of the Month award for January and the Heat could potentially use it's roster exception to call him up once Okaro White's second 10-day contract is up Sunday