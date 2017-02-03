Trending stories: Top 25 under 25, trade deadline chatter, Gregg Popovich talks racism and more

Rodney Hood out Saturday with hyperextended knee, but MRI proves negative – via sltrib.com February 02 05:31 PM Jazz starting shooting guard Rodney Hood is expected to miss Saturday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a hyperextended right knee, but an MRI Hood underwent Thursday morning showed no structural damage, The Salt Lake … Shares

Bucks Acquire Spencer Hawes and Roy Hibbert from Charlotte – via nba.com February 02 04:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Hammond announced today that the team has acquired forward/center Spencer Hawes and center Roy Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Miles Plumlee. In a related transaction, the Bucks have requested waivers on forward Steve Novak. Shares

With flash and substance, Dedmon sparks Spurs past Sixers – via expressnews.com February 03 01:25 AM “We’ve done this before, and in some strange way, it’s exciting,” Brown, the former Spurs assistant coach who helped Popovich build a dynasty, said before the game. Seven players scored in double figures for the Spurs as they overcame a seven-point deficit early in the third quarter to claim a 102-86 win that extended their home winning streak over the 76ers to 12 games. The Spurs had seven players score in double figures, including Kawhi Leonard, who had a team-high 19 … Shares

What Can Magic Johnson Really Do for the Los Angeles Lakers? – via bleacherreport.com February 02 11:40 PM LOS ANGELES – You think this is some minor tweak, some neat public relations bump in tough times or even just signaling the end of Jim Buss’ tenure in charge of the … Shares

Spurs’ Gregg Popovich calls racism “our national sin” – via expressnews.com February 02 10:26 PM When Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was asked Thursday what Black History Month meant to him, he delivered an impassioned three-minute speech about how America has a long way to go in terms of social equality. Popovich, who is from East Chicago, Indiana, and graduated in 1970 from the United States Air Force Academy before contemplating a career in the CIA, said that now, more than ever, race should be discussed. [.. … Shares