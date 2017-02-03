Trending stories: Top 25 under 25, trade deadline chatter, Gregg Popovich talks racism and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Magic Johnson to Advise Team Ownership – via nba.com
February 02 01:33 PM
Earvin “Magic” Johnson to join Los Angeles Lakers. Will advise team ownership on all matters.
Shares
Top 25 under 25: Which young NBA stars have the most upside? – via insider.espn.com
February 02 12:12 PM
Based on future potential, who are the 25 to watch? Amin Elhassan, David Thorpe and Kevin Pelton provide their rankings of the NBA’s best young talent.
Shares
Bradley Beal: Lakers fans made it feel like Wizards ‘were on the road’ Thursday – via washingtonpost.com
February 03 12:04 AM
Washington is on a 16-game home winning streak.
Shares
February 02 10:30 PM
Shares
Wilson Chandler wants out of Denver – via usatoday.com
February 02 01:41 PM
The Nuggets big man is unhappy with his situation
Shares
Dennis Schroder Is Going to Be a Star, and He’s Making Sure Everyone Knows It – via bleacherreport.com
February 02 01:14 PM
Inspiration comes in all forms. Dennis Schroder , the Atlanta Hawks ‘ starting point guard, found his in a letter written by a middle-aged white technology firm manager in his hometown, the northern German industrial city of Braunschweig…
Shares
February 02 05:31 PM
Jazz starting shooting guard Rodney Hood is expected to miss Saturday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a hyperextended right knee, but an MRI Hood underwent Thursday morning showed no structural damage, The Salt Lake …
Shares
Steph Curry is back to dominating the NBA. Will it vault him into the MVP race? – via washingtonpost.com
February 02 11:20 AM
Since a Christmas Day embarrassment, the Warriors star has shown he’s still the dominant player who has won two consecutive MVP trophies.
Shares
February 02 04:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Hammond announced today that the team has acquired forward/center Spencer Hawes and center Roy Hibbert from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Miles Plumlee. In a related transaction, the Bucks have requested waivers on forward Steve Novak.
Shares
With flash and substance, Dedmon sparks Spurs past Sixers – via expressnews.com
February 03 01:25 AM
“We’ve done this before, and in some strange way, it’s exciting,” Brown, the former Spurs assistant coach who helped Popovich build a dynasty, said before the game. Seven players scored in double figures for the Spurs as they overcame a seven-point deficit early in the third quarter to claim a 102-86 win that extended their home winning streak over the 76ers to 12 games. The Spurs had seven players score in double figures, including Kawhi Leonard, who had a team-high 19 …
Shares
What Can Magic Johnson Really Do for the Los Angeles Lakers? – via bleacherreport.com
February 02 11:40 PM
LOS ANGELES – You think this is some minor tweak, some neat public relations bump in tough times or even just signaling the end of Jim Buss’ tenure in charge of the …
Shares
February 02 05:51 PM
Including a December game in Portland this season, Lillard has four last-second shots in his career against Dallas.
Shares
Spurs’ Gregg Popovich calls racism “our national sin” – via expressnews.com
February 02 10:26 PM
When Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich was asked Thursday what Black History Month meant to him, he delivered an impassioned three-minute speech about how America has a long way to go in terms of social equality. Popovich, who is from East Chicago, Indiana, and graduated in 1970 from the United States Air Force Academy before contemplating a career in the CIA, said that now, more than ever, race should be discussed. [.. …
Shares
Gasol could return before the All-Star break – via expressnews.com
February 02 10:21 PM
In the pregame layup line before the Spurs’ victory over Denver, the 36-year-old center collided with teammate Kyle Anderson, suffering a freak left hand fracture. “They tell me that maybe if at the beginning of All-Star break, maybe somewhere around there he can play game, or when we return he should be able to go,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. Popovich said he is not yet sure whether Gasol will travel with the team to start its annual rodeo trip, which begins Sunday in Memphis …
Comments