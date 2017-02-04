Trending stories: JJ Redick is horrified, salary cap, Yao Ming and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
J.J. Redick on Trump: ‘I’m actually horrified right now’ – via latimes.com
February 03 09:48 PM
Clippers Coach Doc Rivers , in a playful mood after a Jan. 11 win over Orlando, had an off-the-wall request of reporters as he ended his news conference: Ask the players who would follow him into the interview room who they liked in the upcoming boxing match between rappers Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.
Shares
Nazr Mohammed :: Religion or Politics: Pick One!!! – via nazrmohammed.sportsblog.com
February 03 06:32 PM
This is a blog on a topic I never thought I would write about: Religion and Politics.My name is Nazr Tahiru Mohammed. I am a 1st gene…
Shares
NBA Lowers Cap Projection for Next Two Seasons – via basketballinsiders.com
February 03 08:45 PM
NBA salary cap guru Eric Pincus reveals the NBA’s decreased cap projections for the next two seasons.
Shares
Yao Ming tells touching story of why he always keeps a special $1 in his wallet – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 03 11:57 PM
Yao had the fans cheering and laughing in his jersey retirement speech.
Shares
Derrick Rose on Knicks: ‘The rebuild could be me going, too’ – via espn.com
February 04 01:14 AM
The uncertainty hanging over the Knicks with the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors has spread, with Derrick Rose wondering if he might be dealt, too.
Shares
Nets test young guns and come up short against Indiana, 106-97 – via netsdaily.com
February 03 10:10 PM
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — We’re 50 games into the season and we FINALLY got a sneak peak into the future, as the Nets finally started the three building blocks of the team. We call them, “Brooklyn’s…
Shares
Warriors Plus Minus: Analyst Nate Duncan on the Varejao-Weber move, Curry’s surge, and how he carved out his place in NBA journalism – Talking Points – via blogs.mercurynews.com
February 03 06:01 PM
OAKLAND–Who is Briante Weber and how could he help the Warriors down the stretch after they signed him to a 10-day contract to replace Anderson Varejao? I don’t know who else in the world (that Marcus Thompson II and I… Continue Reading →
Shares
LeBron on Melo: ‘I just want him to be happy’ – via espn.com
February 03 09:32 PM
Whether or not Carmelo Anthony remains in New York, LeBron James said he just wants the best for his friend, whose name has been discussed in potential trades, including with LeBron’s Cavs.
Shares
Follow the… leader? But who’s that? – via netsdaily.com
February 03 06:39 PM
The Nets suffered their 40th loss of the season Wednesday night thanks to another fourth quarter collapse. They led the entire 36 minutes leading up to the fourth, after allowing a season-low for…
Shares
Never forget the time Yao Ming ruthlessly crossed over a defender behind his back – via sbnation.com
February 03 08:14 PM
This is my favorite Yao Ming moment ever.
Shares
Mailbag 02/02: Crawford Answers Fan Questions – via nba.com
February 03 01:55 PM
Rowan Kavner (Editor’s Note: Questions may be edited for grammar, brevity or clarity.) LOS ANGELES – Jamal Crawford continued moving up the all-time ranks this week, jumping to No. 3 in bench scoring in NBA history during the Clippers’ win in Phoenix.
Shares
Center Miles Plumlee had advance warning of Charlotte Hornets’ interest – via charlotteobserver.com
February 03 08:20 PM
New Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee said he knew for a week about trade talks involving him while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, the Hornets sent Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to the Bucks for the former Duke big man..
Shares
What it’s like to play basketball in Iran – via sports.yahoo.com
February 03 01:15 PM
James White creates space in a Turkish Airlines Euroleague game last year. Last month, James White was home in Washington D.C. when the news hit: President Donald Trump issued an executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven Muslim-concentrated countries from entering the U.S. A day later
Comments