Trending stories: JJ Redick is horrified, salary cap, Yao Ming and more

J.J. Redick on Trump: ‘I’m actually horrified right now’ – via latimes.com February 03 09:48 PM Clippers Coach Doc Rivers , in a playful mood after a Jan. 11 win over Orlando, had an off-the-wall request of reporters as he ended his news conference: Ask the players who would follow him into the interview room who they liked in the upcoming boxing match between rappers Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. Shares

Nets test young guns and come up short against Indiana, 106-97 – via netsdaily.com February 03 10:10 PM BROOKLYN, N.Y. — We’re 50 games into the season and we FINALLY got a sneak peak into the future, as the Nets finally started the three building blocks of the team. We call them, “Brooklyn’s… Shares

LeBron on Melo: ‘I just want him to be happy’ – via espn.com February 03 09:32 PM Whether or not Carmelo Anthony remains in New York, LeBron James said he just wants the best for his friend, whose name has been discussed in potential trades, including with LeBron’s Cavs. Shares

Follow the… leader? But who’s that? – via netsdaily.com February 03 06:39 PM The Nets suffered their 40th loss of the season Wednesday night thanks to another fourth quarter collapse. They led the entire 36 minutes leading up to the fourth, after allowing a season-low for… Shares

Mailbag 02/02: Crawford Answers Fan Questions – via nba.com February 03 01:55 PM Rowan Kavner (Editor’s Note: Questions may be edited for grammar, brevity or clarity.) LOS ANGELES – Jamal Crawford continued moving up the all-time ranks this week, jumping to No. 3 in bench scoring in NBA history during the Clippers’ win in Phoenix. Shares

Center Miles Plumlee had advance warning of Charlotte Hornets’ interest – via charlotteobserver.com February 03 08:20 PM New Charlotte Hornets center Miles Plumlee said he knew for a week about trade talks involving him while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, the Hornets sent Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to the Bucks for the former Duke big man.. Shares