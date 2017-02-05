Trending stories: Paul Pierce's final game in Boston, Jimmy Butler, Yogi Ferrell and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
PODCAST: Impact of the New CBA – via basketballinsiders.com
February 04 01:24 PM
Basketball Insiders’ Larry Coon and Eric Pincus discuss the impact of NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will pay the league’s stars well but limit their freedom of movement from team to team.
Shares
Sources: Yogi Ferrell to sign two-year deal with Mavs – via sports.yahoo.com
February 04 10:55 AM
Ferrell, who has played well in four games with Dallas, will sign Tuesday when his 10-day contract expires.
Shares
‘NBA This Week’: Is Jimmy Butler available? Will Carmelo Anthony waive his no-trade clause? Can Spurs challenge Warriors in series? And plenty more NBA discussion – via matthewsteinmetz.com
February 04 08:15 PM
We’re coming up on the All-Star break so what better time to take some stock of the NBA than right now? We know that the Warriors are having another ridiculously good season, but there’…
Shares
One last go-round at the Garden for Pierce – via csnne.com
February 04 12:32 PM
It promises to be an emotional farewell to Boston for ex-Celtics captain Paul Pierce as he suits up for the final time at TD Garden Sunday.
Shares
Warriors’ Steve Kerr gets ejected, but first gets his money’s worth cursing at officials – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 05 01:45 AM
The Kings went on to win 109-106 in overtime.
Shares
Nick – via jhuestis.wordpress.com
February 05 12:56 AM
In this profession, wisdom and advice is something shared frequently between players. Specifically from vets to “young fellas”. I’ve been blessed enough to be able to learn from M…
Shares
Nuggets coach see starting job in Spurs rookie’s future – via expressnews.com
February 04 10:45 PM
Rookie Davis Bertans has been giving the Spurs valuable minutes off the bench, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone believes the day will come when the 6-foot-10 Latvian enjoys a more high-profile role with the team. Malone also is a big fan of Spurs rookie point guard Dejounte Murray, who started and scored a season-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in the Spurs’ 118-104 win over Denver on Jan. 19 …
Shares
Paul Pierce built his Celtics legacy with patience, production under pressure – via ocregister.com
February 04 07:05 PM
BOSTON – Paul Pierce will walk out onto the parquet court for the final time as a player Sunday, surrounded by reminders of the Celtics’ history.
Shares
What Zach LaVine’s injury means for the Wolves — and his future – via insider.espn.com
February 04 07:32 PM
How will a torn ACL for dunk champ Zach LaVine affect the Timberwolves’ playoff chase and his future performance?
Shares
Rosen: Should Carmelo Anthony Stay Or Leave Knicks? – via fanragsports.com
February 04 07:22 PM
Of course the most intriguing issue surrounding the Knicks these days is the future of Carmelo Anthony. After unequivocally insisting that he wants to stay in New York, he has recently recanted, saying he would waive his no-trade clause if the Knicks really wanted him gone. Here’s a pro-and-con, devil’s advocate summary of the reasons […]
Shares
Mavs have agreed to sign point guard Yogi Ferrell to a two-year contract – via star-telegram.com
February 04 01:12 PM
Ferrell has averaged 17.8 points and led the Mavs to a 4-0 record since his arrival
Comments