Trending stories: Paul Pierce's final game in Boston, Jimmy Butler, Yogi Ferrell and more

Apr 13, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce (34) looks on against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns won 114-105. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

PODCAST: Impact of the New CBA – via basketballinsiders.com

February 04 01:24 PM
Basketball Insiders’ Larry Coon and Eric Pincus discuss the impact of NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will pay the league’s stars well but limit their freedom of movement from team to team.

February 04 10:55 AM
Ferrell, who has played well in four games with Dallas, will sign Tuesday when his 10-day contract expires.

February 04 08:15 PM
We’re coming up on the All-Star break so what better time to take some stock of the NBA than right now? We know that the Warriors are having another ridiculously good season, but there’…

February 04 12:32 PM
It promises to be an emotional farewell to Boston for ex-Celtics captain Paul Pierce as he suits up for the final time at TD Garden Sunday.

February 05 01:45 AM
The Kings went on to win 109-106 in overtime.

Nick – via jhuestis.wordpress.com

February 05 12:56 AM
In this profession, wisdom and advice is something shared frequently between players. Specifically from vets to “young fellas”. I’ve been blessed enough to be able to learn from M…

February 04 10:45 PM
Rookie Davis Bertans has been giving the Spurs valuable minutes off the bench, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone believes the day will come when the 6-foot-10 Latvian enjoys a more high-profile role with the team. Malone also is a big fan of Spurs rookie point guard Dejounte Murray, who started and scored a season-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in the Spurs’ 118-104 win over Denver on Jan. 19 …

February 04 07:05 PM
BOSTON – Paul Pierce will walk out onto the parquet court for the final time as a player Sunday, surrounded by reminders of the Celtics’ history.

February 04 07:32 PM
How will a torn ACL for dunk champ Zach LaVine affect the Timberwolves’ playoff chase and his future performance?

February 04 07:22 PM
Of course the most intriguing issue surrounding the Knicks these days is the future of Carmelo Anthony. After unequivocally insisting that he wants to stay in New York, he has recently recanted, saying he would waive his no-trade clause if the Knicks really wanted him gone. Here’s a pro-and-con, devil’s advocate summary of the reasons […]

February 04 01:12 PM
Ferrell has averaged 17.8 points and led the Mavs to a 4-0 record since his arrival

