Trending stories: Paul Pierce's final game in Boston, Jimmy Butler, Yogi Ferrell and more

PODCAST: Impact of the New CBA – via basketballinsiders.com February 04 01:24 PM Basketball Insiders' Larry Coon and Eric Pincus discuss the impact of NBA's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, which will pay the league's stars well but limit their freedom of movement from team to team.

One last go-round at the Garden for Pierce – via csnne.com February 04 12:32 PM It promises to be an emotional farewell to Boston for ex-Celtics captain Paul Pierce as he suits up for the final time at TD Garden Sunday.

Nick – via jhuestis.wordpress.com February 05 12:56 AM In this profession, wisdom and advice is something shared frequently between players. Specifically from vets to "young fellas". I've been blessed enough to be able to learn from M…

Nuggets coach see starting job in Spurs rookie's future – via expressnews.com February 04 10:45 PM Rookie Davis Bertans has been giving the Spurs valuable minutes off the bench, but Nuggets coach Michael Malone believes the day will come when the 6-foot-10 Latvian enjoys a more high-profile role with the team. Malone also is a big fan of Spurs rookie point guard Dejounte Murray, who started and scored a season-high 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in the Spurs' 118-104 win over Denver on Jan. 19 …

Paul Pierce built his Celtics legacy with patience, production under pressure – via ocregister.com February 04 07:05 PM BOSTON – Paul Pierce will walk out onto the parquet court for the final time as a player Sunday, surrounded by reminders of the Celtics' history.