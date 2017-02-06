Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony, salary cap projections, Warriors and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 05 06:02 PM
Washington is on a tear, and Cleveland, whether struggling or pacing itself to try for a repeat, is not. That sets up a big game.

February 05 01:26 PM
In our latest Warriors All-82 podcast, we examine what went wrong in Sacramento to lead to a surprising loss to the Kings.

February 05 11:18 AM
The NBA salary cap has experienced staggering growth in recent seasons. The cap jumped from $58.7 million in 2013-14, to $63.1 million in 2014-15, to $70.0 million in 2015-16. That’s a near 20 percent growth in just two years. But it’s nothing compared to what happened this season.

February 05 12:56 AM
In this profession, wisdom and advice is something shared frequently between players. Specifically from vets to “young fellas”. I’ve been blessed enough to be able to learn from M…

February 05 07:23 AM
Anthony could be playing in his final days with the Knicks and LeBron James might believe in him more than his own team.

