Metta World Peace got some love from his hometown crowd late in the Lakers-Knicks game Monday night. Fans at the Madison Square Garden got pretty excited with World Peace’s fadeaway jumper and MVP chants erupted. By the way, he hit the shot in front of Knicks star Carmelo Anthony, who was recently booed at the arena.

How's this for embarrassing? Madison Square Garden is now filled with "Metta" chants for Lakers forward and ex-Knick Metta World Peace. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2017

The Garden crowd is now loudly chanting for Metta World Peace. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 7, 2017

Metta World Peace out here looking like Paul Pierce. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 7, 2017