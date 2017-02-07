Trending stories: Trade rumors aplenty, John Wall and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
February 06 12:30 PM
The most anticipated reunion of the season is nearly here. While Kevin Durant and the Warriors brace for an OKC showdown with Russell Westbrook, a host of teams make noise in the East.
LeBron pushing Cavs to get Carmelo even if trade includes Love – via nydailynews.com
February 06 07:24 PM
Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony apparently do have something in common: LeBron James as an ally.
NBA MVP winners not defined by rugged ‘D’ – via expressnews.com
February 06 12:44 PM
NBA MVP winners not defined by rugged ‘D’ Kawhi Leonard is again in the conversation for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award, though it’s a long shot that he will actually win it. Though defense wins games and is one of the most important things that a player can do on the court, the effort and energy spent on the defensive end prevent him from having some of the ridiculously flashy stat lines that some of his colleagues amass …
Brooklyn Nets Podcast: The Glue Guys – Ian Eagle Interview – via netsdaily.com
February 03 07:40 AM
The Glue Guys start with the sad-sad event that was the Knicks-Nets game. (17:00) Nets play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle to talk possible trade deadline deals, evaluating LeVert, and Super Bowl…
Cleveland Cavs deny ‘trash’ report that team is shopping Kevin Love – via usatoday.com
February 07 12:08 AM
LeBron James, coach Ty Lue and Kevin Love all vehemently denied the report.
LeBron James calls Kevin Love, Carmelo Anthony trade report ‘trash’ – via cleveland.com
February 07 12:00 AM
LeBron James vehemently denied a report that he was pushing the Cavs to trade for his friend Carmelo Anthony, even if it meant shipping out Kevin Love to get him.
Brooklyn Nets Podcast – The Glue Guys: Chris Tomson Interview – via netsdaily.com
February 06 10:14 PM
The Glue Guys talk with Chris Tomson, from Dams of the West and drummer from Vampire Weekend, about his Nets fandom and how Deron Williams spurred him to go solo.
NBA players explain what it’s like to be mentioned in trade rumors – via hoopshype.com
February 06 08:39 PM
Several years ago, an Eastern Conference team made several mid-season trades and the remaining players on the roster were worried that they’d be the next person dealt before the trade deadline. Som…
Notebook: Spurs have respect for Memphis’ old man – via expressnews.com
February 06 09:39 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said it’s good to see players like Carter still going, especially in a league that last summer lost stalwarts Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett to retirement. The two have become close over the past few years, even sitting together at last year’s NCAA national championship game in Houston. The Spurs watched Sunday’s Super Bowl as a team, taking over a banquet room at their hotel …
February 06 09:22 PM
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has accumulated an impressive memorabilia collection that features items from players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
Is it finally John Wall’s time? – via espn.com
February 06 11:15 AM
Once on the rails to becoming a superstar, former No. 1 overall pick John Wall may at long last be on his way.
Kings GM clears air: Cousins will not be traded – via espn.com
February 06 08:34 PM
In his strongest public statement to date on the subject, Kings GM Vlade Divac told ESPN on Monday that All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is going nowhere before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.
