USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson, the Cavaliers and more

phil-jackson-mills-nyk

Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson, the Cavaliers and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson, the Cavaliers and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 07 05:32 PM
Phil Jackson suggested in a tweet that he agrees with a Bleacher Report column in which Carmelo Anthony is portrayed as a player without the winning mentality of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.

Shares

February 07 06:25 PM
Draymond Green said his verbal altercation with Kevin Durant during Saturday’s game was nothing more than “a tactic” to try and light a fire under his teammate.

Shares

February 07 01:06 PM
It is a common story in sports. Often, it’s a parent. Occasionally, it’s a friend. An inordinate amount of times, it’s a coach or mentor. Someone wants it more for the athlete than the athlete wants it for himself…

Shares

February 07 02:28 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks will own and operate an NBA Development League franchise in Oshkosh, starting in the 2017-’18 season, sources close to the team said Tuesday.

Shares

February 07 11:58 AM
Despite the recent drama that’s surrounded them, there’s still no one in the Eastern Conference that can come close to matching the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shares

February 07 08:40 PM
Phil Jackson may be tweeting himself right out of New York. And maybe that’s exactly what he’s trying to do if he can’t trade Carmelo.

Shares

February 08 03:22 AM
Scott Van Pelt explains why Nets forward Quincy Acy is demonstrating what it means to be a good teammate, who gave his former D-League team and staff gift cards and shoes.

Shares

February 08 12:57 AM
The Blazers announced that Evan Turner fractured the third metacarpal in his right hand, but gave no timetable for his return.

Shares

February 08 12:47 AM
He scored how many points?!

Shares

February 07 08:36 PM
USA TODAY Sports’ top five candidates for the 2016-17 NBA MVP award (through Feb. 5)

Shares

February 07 08:33 PM
The 14th of our weekly NBA power rankings (from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5)

Shares

, Social Media

,

Recommended Videos

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home