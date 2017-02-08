Trending stories: Carmelo Anthony, Phil Jackson, the Cavaliers and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Phil tweets shot at Carmelo, escalates feud – via espn.com
February 07 05:32 PM
Phil Jackson suggested in a tweet that he agrees with a Bleacher Report column in which Carmelo Anthony is portrayed as a player without the winning mentality of Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.
Shares
Sources: Green purposely tried to rile up Durant – via espn.com
February 07 06:25 PM
Draymond Green said his verbal altercation with Kevin Durant during Saturday’s game was nothing more than “a tactic” to try and light a fire under his teammate.
Shares
Phil Jackson, Knicks Doomed by Wanting Carmelo to Be Something He Is Not – via bleacherreport.com
February 07 01:06 PM
It is a common story in sports. Often, it’s a parent. Occasionally, it’s a friend. An inordinate amount of times, it’s a coach or mentor. Someone wants it more for the athlete than the athlete wants it for himself…
Shares
Bucks to own D-League franchise in Oshkosh – via jsonline.com
February 07 02:28 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks will own and operate an NBA Development League franchise in Oshkosh, starting in the 2017-’18 season, sources close to the team said Tuesday.
Shares
Win over Wizards shows why Cavaliers remain the East’s lone super power – via washingtonpost.com
February 07 11:58 AM
Despite the recent drama that’s surrounded them, there’s still no one in the Eastern Conference that can come close to matching the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Shares
James Dolan must stop Phil Jackson’s bullying of Carmelo Anthony – via nydailynews.com
February 07 08:40 PM
Phil Jackson may be tweeting himself right out of New York. And maybe that’s exactly what he’s trying to do if he can’t trade Carmelo.
Shares
February 08 03:22 AM
Scott Van Pelt explains why Nets forward Quincy Acy is demonstrating what it means to be a good teammate, who gave his former D-League team and staff gift cards and shoes.
Shares
Trail Blazers’ Evan Turner fractures right hand against Dallas Mavericks – via oregonlive.com
February 08 12:57 AM
The Blazers announced that Evan Turner fractured the third metacarpal in his right hand, but gave no timetable for his return.
Shares
UCLA commit LaMelo Ball scored 92 — yes, 92 — points in a high school game – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 08 12:47 AM
He scored how many points?!
Shares
Week 14 NBA MVP race: Harden and Westbrook hold steady, Leonard rises – via usatoday.com
February 07 08:36 PM
USA TODAY Sports’ top five candidates for the 2016-17 NBA MVP award (through Feb. 5)
Shares
Week 14 NBA power rankings: Heat stay hot, Raptors continue to struggle – via usatoday.com
February 07 08:33 PM
The 14th of our weekly NBA power rankings (from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5)
Comments