Trending stories: Magic Johnson, Thon Maker, Charles Oakley, Adrian Wojnarowski and more

What’s next for Magic Johnson and the Lakers? – via espn.com
February 08 11:43 AM
As Magic Johnson joins the Lakers’ front office, plenty of questions remain about what his new role will mean for the team — and both he and the Buss family know they won’t be easy to answer.
Thon Maker Is a Unicorn IRL – via mag.bleacherreport.com
February 08 11:59 AM
Too good to be true? Spend some time with the 19-year-old Milwaukee Bucks rookie who backs down KG, shoots like Steph and eats like an offensive lineman. And he says he’s going to be MVP.
NBA forming esports league with NBA 2K maker – via espn.com
February 09 12:10 AM
The NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, makers of the mega-popular NBA 2K video game, are partnering to form an esports league centered around the NBA 2K series, officials told ESPN.com.
Q&A with Stephen Curry: Under Armour, Donald Trump, his own political voice – via mercurynews.com
February 08 08:03 PM
Warriors star Stephen Curry talks about Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, his politics and his approach, and his willingness to sever ties with endorsement deals that don’t vibe with his stances
Exclusive: Stephen Curry responds to Under Armour boss who supports Trump – via mercurynews.com
February 08 05:29 PM
Stephen Curry responds to Under Amour CEO Kevin Plank speaking well of President Trump. Surprised, the Warriors star got an explanation directly from Plank and stands by the apparel company that ma…
Michael Graham has a message for Knicks boss Phil Jackson – via nydailynews.com
February 08 12:51 PM
He was part of a throw away tweet, in which Phil Jackson was trying to convey another message to Carmelo Anthony.
SEE IT: Charles Oakley removed from stands at MSG for fighting – via nydailynews.com
February 08 11:09 PM
The Knicks’ problems are now stretching to retired players.
The Joker: Nikola Jokic gets serious in Denver – via si.com
February 08 11:40 AM
From Darko Milicic to Denver, Nikola Jokic has been trying to learn from his elders’s mistakes. Can the Nuggets’ intriguing big man become the NBA’s n
Spike Lee on Knicks’ drama: ‘I’ll pack Phil’s bags’ – via espn.com
February 08 10:27 PM
Coach Jeff Hornacek says the Knicks’ recent off-court drama hasn’t come as a surprise — or much of a distraction between the lines. “That’s really what we’re trying to aim at,” he said.
Radio Ethan’s House of Strauss All Star Special – via espn.com
February 08 08:19 PM
Radio Ethan, joined by new cohost BIG Todd, gives scalding hot takes on the 2017 All Stars. Guests include Tom Haberstroh and Kevin Pelton.
The Wizards’ alternate reality – via espn.com
February 08 09:11 AM
Washington is at the forefront of the NBA’s future — one that lives … virtually.
Sources: Adrian Wojnarowski Is Close To Joining ESPN – via deadspin.com
February 08 04:03 PM
NBA scoopmaster Adrian Wojnarowski is close to an agreement to leave Yahoo and join ESPN, according to multiple sources, a huge shakeup in the basketball reporting world that will have a wider-reaching effects beyond where you get your news. And according to one source, Wojnarowski isn’t the only Yahoo basketball journalist that will move to ESPN.
Steve Kerr on His “Supervillain” Team, the Magic of Steph, and How Brady Compares to MJ – via theringer.com
February 08 11:44 AM
The Warriors coach sits down for a wide-ranging conversation on ‘The B.S. Podcast’
Thunder: How should an NBA superstar leave a city? – via newsok.com
February 08 10:17 AM
FEB 8, 2017 – Nineteen years had built up to one moment for a future Hall of Famer. A city was ready to shower him with appreciation at his every move, even if he played for the other team.
Paul Pierce spent 15 seasons in Celtic Green, but donned Clipper Black on Sunday. In his final game in Boston, the colors were irrelevant. A standing ovation greeted him during player introductions. At game’s end, he was on the bench, until the TD Garden crowd started chanting his name …
JaVale McGee’s prognosis to Steve Kerr: ‘Both cheeks really hurt’ – via csnbayarea.com
February 09 02:12 AM
JaVale McGee with some comedy after leaving the game with a hard fall against the Bulls.
