Trending stories: Twitter wars, Isaiah Thomas hype, Charles Oakley, Pat Riley and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Radio Ethan’s House of Strauss All Star Special – via espn.com
February 08 08:19 PM
Radio Ethan, joined by new cohost BIG Todd, gives scalding hot takes on the 2017 All Stars. Guests include Tom Haberstroh and Kevin Pelton.
Nico Mannion: Peek into life of basketball prodigy – via si.com
February 09 10:40 AM
He’s an Instagram phenomenon who fascinates college coaches—but he’s not quite a sure thing. Meet Nico Mannion, a 15-year-old (sorta-maybe) basketball prodigy.
NBA memo to teams: Cool it with ‘Twitter wars’ – via espn.com
February 09 09:21 PM
In the wake of an exchange between Chandler Parsons and C.J. McCollum, the NBA reminded all 30 teams that league rules prohibit the mocking and/or ridiculing of opponents on social media.
Charles Oakley, NBA – via espn.com
February 09 03:19 PM
Knicks great Charles Oakley chats with Stephen A. Smith about the events that led to his arrest Wednesday at MSG, his relationship with Knicks owner James Dolan and more.
Thon Maker Is a Unicorn IRL – via mag.bleacherreport.com
February 08 11:59 AM
Too good to be true? Spend some time with the 19-year-old Milwaukee Bucks rookie who backs down KG, shoots like Steph and eats like an offensive lineman. And he says he’s going to be MVP.
Boston’s Isaiah Thomas better than Pistons’ Isiah? – via insider.espn.com
February 09 12:04 PM
Isaiah Thomas has always been “the other Isaiah.” Now that he scoring more than Isiah Thomas and hearing MVP chants, has today’s IT surpassed the Pistons legend?
The Undefeated 44 most influential black Americans in history – via theundefeated.com
February 09 04:51 PM
Our select #Undefeated44 list has been unwrapped. Check the receipts of why we feel these black Americans shook up the world.
February 09 09:21 AM
Charles Oakley shares his side of the story from what happened at Madison Square Garden and says he’ll always love the Knicks.
The Joker: Nikola Jokic gets serious in Denver – via si.com
February 08 11:40 AM
From Darko Milicic to Denver, Nikola Jokic has been trying to learn from his elders’s mistakes. Can the Nuggets’ intriguing big man become the NBA’s n
How rift with Knicks and Dolan has left Oakley ‘heartbroken’ – via nypost.com
February 10 12:15 AM
Charles Oakley was in town this week because of another hard-nosed New York sporting legend: Thurman Munson. On Tuesday night, Oakley attended the annual Thurman Munson Dinner at a Midtown hotel, s…
Magic Johnson Reportedly Wants To ‘Call The Shots’ For The Lakers – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
February 10 03:05 AM
Magic Johnson is an advisor to Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss as of today, but it seems as though he wants a much larger role.
February 10 02:17 AM
Derrick Williams had an impressive debut for the Cavaliers, and the former No. 2 pick in the NBA draft could be the piece Cleveland has sought.
Neither MSG Security Nor A Hockey Game Can Stop Pro-Charles Oakley Chants – via deadspin.com
February 09 11:43 PM
It’s been a full day since Charles Oakley got tossed out of Madison Square Garden and arrested following a fight with MSG staffers. Tonight, the building was back in use for an NHL game. The New York Rangers hosted and beat the Nashville Predators, 4-3, but the Knicks’ contentious handling of Oakley was still the subject du jour.
Why Heat players are so appreciative of Pat Riley and Riley’s message to fans – via miamiherald.com
February 09 10:23 AM
Heat players are grateful the team president’s input
