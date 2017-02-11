Trending stories: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Charles Oakley arrest more evidence of Knicks’ disrespect for their history – via theundefeated.com
February 10 01:46 PM
“There was once a dream that was Rome. You could only whisper it. Anything more than a whisper and it would vanish … It was so fragile” – Marcus Aurelius in Gladiator Maximus, the power forwa…
Durant, Westbrook and the NBA’s reality TV stars – via espn.com
February 10 04:50 PM
Kevin Durant isn’t a fan of the drama surrounding his departure from the Thunder, but it’s perfect for the NBA, writes J.A. Adande.
James Dolan fires MSG security chief amid Charles Oakley fallout – via nydailynews.com
February 10 12:18 PM
Dolan fired Frank Benedetto, Madison Square Garden’s senior vice president for security, on Friday morning.
Wanda Durant on KD’s departure: ‘I wasn’t prepared for the reaction’ – via newsok.com
February 10 08:12 PM
FEB 10, 2017 – Wanda Durant, the mother of former Thunder star Kevin Durant, joined “SportsCenter” on Friday evening to discuss her son’s anticipated reception in his first return to Oklahoma City on Saturday and how he’s enjoying life with the Golden State Warriors. Here is a transcript of the interview,…
Tyler Johnson: I was ready for Brooklyn – via netsdaily.com
February 10 07:21 PM
Tyler Johnson sat down with Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily to discuss what almost was in Brooklyn.
George Blaha, voice of Pistons, still going strong at 71 – via detroitnews.com
February 10 10:02 AM
Blaha will be honored during a halftime ceremony of Friday’s game for his 41 years as a Pistons broadcaster.
Dolan: I’ll allow Phil to do his job, won’t meddle – via espn.com
February 10 07:09 PM
Knicks owner James Dolan said, despite all the drama, he won’t meddle with Phil Jackson, per his agreement with the team president.
Source: MSG parts ways with security chief – via espn.com
February 10 12:52 PM
The Madison Square Garden Company has parted ways with its security chief, a source confirmed to The Undefeated’s Mike Wise.
KD vs. Russ: The NBA’s most complex narrative – via si.com
February 10 11:15 AM
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are now cast as bitter rivals, but they were oh-so-close to being champions and teammates for life. What led to the
Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City, their incredible history together and a departure that will forever sting – via mercurynews.com
February 09 08:34 AM
To understand the emotional storm Durant is walking into on Saturday night – back in Oklahoma City facing Thunder fans for the first time – you must understand the state’s history and where he fits…
Dedmon puts in work as the Spurs throttle Detroit – via expressnews.com
February 10 11:58 PM
On nights such as Friday, when Dedmon’s fingerprints were all over the Spurs’ 103-93 victory at Detroit, it would seem impossible not to. “I’m just taking it day-by-day, playing for the Spurs,” the 27-year-old center said after posting a season-best 17 points and 17 rebounds for the best game of his career …
Collison comes up clutch with game-winner at 3.5 seconds left vs Hawks. – via csnbayarea.com
February 11 02:05 AM
Darren Collison buries the Hawks and completes the Kings’ comeback in Sacramento.
James Johnson leads Heat past Nets for 13th victory in a row – via miamiherald.com
February 11 12:09 AM
The Miami Heat extended the NBA’s longest winning streak this season to 13 games by beating Brooklyn, and James Johnson added another chapter to his growing legacy as one of the best finds in the league this season.
Home sick: Nets lose 14th straight at Barclays, 108-99 – via netsdaily.com
February 10 09:59 PM
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — “Lets go Heat” chants erupted from the Barclays Center crowd as the NBA’s hottest team took down the NBA’s coldest team.
That’s just the way it is. When the Knicks were in town…
