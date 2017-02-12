Trending stories: Westbrook-Durant showdown, James Dolan, Fab Melo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Thunder fans get one more chance to yell at Kevin Durant – via sbnation.com
February 11 11:06 AM
Then, everyone must move on. And move on they will, because they have no other choice.
Westbrook on Durant: ‘Got to move forward’ – via espn.com
February 11 01:50 PM
“Sometimes it happens like that,” Russell Westbrook said of his former teammate Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City as a free agent.
James Dolan remains the Knicks’ major problem – via sports.yahoo.com
February 10 11:26 PM
The Knicks owner’s incident with Charles Oakley highlights all that’s wrong with the franchise and his leadership.
Utah Jazz: Rodney Hood out of action until after All-Star break – via sltrib.com
February 11 10:37 PM
Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood is expected to be inactive until after the all-star break, league sources told The Salt Lake Tribune on Saturday night. Hood has missed the past four games with a bone …
Ex-Syracuse, Celtics C Fab Melo dies in Brazil – via espn.com
February 11 08:43 PM
Former Syracuse big man Fab Melo has passed away at the age of 26 on Saturday in his native country Brazil, according to local authorities.
9 Twitter accounts Magic Johnson should follow to learn about the NBA salary cap – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 11 04:25 PM
Magic wants to learn. These guys can help him.
Q&A with Rockets GM Daryl Morey – via espn.com
February 11 03:51 PM
With two games to play before the All-Star break, Houston has the NBA’s third-best record, an MVP hopeful and a GM who’s happy — for now.
Larry Johnson torn between loyalty to Dolan, Oakley – via nydailynews.com
February 11 08:10 PM
Larry Johnson finds himself in the most uncomfortable of places.
Durant battles Westbrook in intense Warriors blowout – via normantranscript.com
February 12 01:02 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — There they were: Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook.
February 12 01:31 AM
MOORE: Fans growing tired of ‘CIA stuff’ from Sixers – via theintell.com
February 11 06:45 PM
They want straight answers about injured franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
February 12 01:12 AM
FEB 11, 2017 – As they crossed paths on the way to the bench in the third quarter, Westbrook mouthed “I’m coming” in Durant’s direction. Durant shot back “You’re gonna lose.”
Miami Heat’s 13-game winning streak extinguished in Philadelphia – via miamiherald.com
February 12 12:23 AM
The Heat turned it over 20 times, missed 16 of its 23 three-point attempts and lost for the first time since Jan. 13 in Milwaukee.
Warriors beat Thunder in Kevin Durant’s emotional, dramatic homecoming – via mercurynews.com
February 12 12:45 AM
In Kevin Durant’s hostile Oklahoma City homecoming, the Warriors’ big talent edge led them to a rather easy win: 130-114. But the relative lack of competitive drama didn’t mean a …
