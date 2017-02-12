USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Westbrook-Durant showdown, James Dolan, Fab Melo and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 11 11:06 AM
Then, everyone must move on. And move on they will, because they have no other choice.

February 11 01:50 PM
“Sometimes it happens like that,” Russell Westbrook said of his former teammate Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City as a free agent.

February 10 11:26 PM
The Knicks owner’s incident with Charles Oakley highlights all that’s wrong with the franchise and his leadership.

February 11 10:37 PM
Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood is expected to be inactive until after the all-star break, league sources told The Salt Lake Tribune on Saturday night. Hood has missed the past four games with a bone …

February 11 08:43 PM
Former Syracuse big man Fab Melo has passed away at the age of 26 on Saturday in his native country Brazil, according to local authorities.

February 11 04:25 PM
Magic wants to learn. These guys can help him.

February 11 03:51 PM
With two games to play before the All-Star break, Houston has the NBA’s third-best record, an MVP hopeful and a GM who’s happy — for now.

February 11 08:10 PM
Larry Johnson finds himself in the most uncomfortable of places.

February 12 01:02 AM
OKLAHOMA CITY — There they were: Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook.

February 12 01:31 AM
February 11 06:45 PM
They want straight answers about injured franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

February 12 01:12 AM
FEB 11, 2017 – As they crossed paths on the way to the bench in the third quarter, Westbrook mouthed “I’m coming” in Durant’s direction. Durant shot back “You’re gonna lose.”

February 12 12:23 AM
The Heat turned it over 20 times, missed 16 of its 23 three-point attempts and lost for the first time since Jan. 13 in Milwaukee.

February 12 12:45 AM
In Kevin Durant’s hostile Oklahoma City homecoming, the Warriors’ big talent edge led them to a rather easy win: 130-114. But the relative lack of competitive drama didn’t mean a …

