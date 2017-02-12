Trending stories: Westbrook-Durant showdown, James Dolan, Fab Melo and more

Utah Jazz: Rodney Hood out of action until after All-Star break – via sltrib.com February 11 10:37 PM Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood is expected to be inactive until after the all-star break, league sources told The Salt Lake Tribune on Saturday night. Hood has missed the past four games with a bone … Shares

Q&A with Rockets GM Daryl Morey – via espn.com February 11 03:51 PM With two games to play before the All-Star break, Houston has the NBA’s third-best record, an MVP hopeful and a GM who’s happy — for now. Shares

As The Peake erupts, Russell Westbrook downplays rivalry with Durant, Warriors – via newsok.com February 12 01:12 AM FEB 11, 2017 – As they crossed paths on the way to the bench in the third quarter, Westbrook mouthed “I’m coming” in Durant’s direction. Durant shot back “You’re gonna lose.” Shares

Miami Heat’s 13-game winning streak extinguished in Philadelphia – via miamiherald.com February 12 12:23 AM The Heat turned it over 20 times, missed 16 of its 23 three-point attempts and lost for the first time since Jan. 13 in Milwaukee. Shares