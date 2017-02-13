Trending stories: LaMarcus Aldridge, Mason Plumlee, Magic Johnson and more

Amid Knicks’ circus, Popovich provides a contrast – via expressnews.com February 12 09:43 PM NEW YORK — Crowding into a dimly lit hallway inside the world’s most famous arena Sunday, a throng of hardened local scribes greeted Gregg Popovich as though he were part conquering hero, part inconceivable oddity. […] to those accustomed to wielding their microphones and recorders at Madison Square Garden, that mixture of truth-telling and competence made Popovich about as exotic as a blue-throated macaw. [.. … Shares

No longer an All-Star, Aldridge plans an escape – via expressnews.com February 12 10:07 AM […] a consensus of fans, coaches and media decided they would rather watch a fourth Warrior in New Orleans than a second Spur. […] once the team returns to Texas from its mostly frigid rodeo road trip, Aldridge will venture even farther south, next to the water that Andy Dufresne said cannot remember the past … Shares

Spurs let reeling Knicks off the hook – via expressnews.com February 12 09:13 PM For the second time in four games, the Spurs set season lows in shooting (36.3 percent) and 3-point accuracy (20.7 percent). “We didn’t make shots,” said Leonard, who added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to his 18th 30-point game of the season. The Spurs arrived in the Big Apple fresh off Friday’s sweet-shooting 102-93 win in Detroit, and found a staggered Knicks team that seemed ripe for the kill … Shares

In Latvia, Spurs vs. Knicks equals must-see TV – via expressnews.com February 12 10:03 AM Like many professional basketball players, he had trouble falling asleep after games. To get himself through the wee hours last season with Laboral Baskonia, Bertans would often fire up New York Knicks games on his tablet and watch the only NBA player that shares his Latvian heritage. When the Spurs face the Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, Bertans and Porzingis will make international history … Shares

Sources: Okafor not on team plane to Charlotte – via philly.com February 12 04:43 PM 76ers center Jahlil Okafor wasn’t on Sunday’s team flight to Charlotte for Monday night’s game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center, according to sources. Shares

Aldridge still searching for lost jumper – via expressnews.com February 12 09:14 PM The Spurs forward continued his frigid start to the rodeo trip Sunday, going 5 of 16 in a 94-90 loss to the New York Knicks. In four games to start the annual trip, Aldridge has made 26 of 73 field goals, a 35.6 percent conversion rate well below career norms. Sunday marked his fourth consecutive double-double, the longest streak for a Spurs player not named Tim Duncan since Rasho Nesterovic’s six in 2004 … Shares

Cooney: Sixers hard to believe when it comes to injuries – via philly.com February 12 09:44 PM WAIT . . . WHAT?

Where does any of the 76ers’ latest Joel Embiid saga make sense?

Now Embiid has a “very minor meniscal tear” in his left knee, team president Bryan Colangelo announced Saturday. This revelation comes after the organization had showed immeasurable frustration the past couple of weeks over repeated questions about the rookie center’s health. Shares

Versatile, King-like James Johnson taking his offense to higher level – via miamiherald.com February 12 01:04 PM Johnson had his third straight 20-point game in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia and is showing signs there could be more levels to his game coach Erik Spoelstra said Shares

Thunder fan denies Draymond Green’s description of taunts – via newsok.com February 12 05:41 PM FEB 12, 2017 – In the most emotionally charged Thunder game ever – Kevin Durant’s first visit to Oklahoma City since joining the Warriors – Rich Taylor joined the thousands of fans who booed. The Warriors charged him with crossing a line. Shares