Trending stories: LaMarcus Aldridge, Mason Plumlee, Magic Johnson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
February 12 12:58 PM
See all the things that were going on around Kevin Durant when he hit a late game three pointer to seal the win against the Thunder.
Shares
Amid Knicks’ circus, Popovich provides a contrast – via expressnews.com
February 12 09:43 PM
NEW YORK — Crowding into a dimly lit hallway inside the world’s most famous arena Sunday, a throng of hardened local scribes greeted Gregg Popovich as though he were part conquering hero, part inconceivable oddity. […] to those accustomed to wielding their microphones and recorders at Madison Square Garden, that mixture of truth-telling and competence made Popovich about as exotic as a blue-throated macaw. [.. …
Shares
No longer an All-Star, Aldridge plans an escape – via expressnews.com
February 12 10:07 AM
[…] a consensus of fans, coaches and media decided they would rather watch a fourth Warrior in New Orleans than a second Spur. […] once the team returns to Texas from its mostly frigid rodeo road trip, Aldridge will venture even farther south, next to the water that Andy Dufresne said cannot remember the past …
Shares
Spurs let reeling Knicks off the hook – via expressnews.com
February 12 09:13 PM
For the second time in four games, the Spurs set season lows in shooting (36.3 percent) and 3-point accuracy (20.7 percent). “We didn’t make shots,” said Leonard, who added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals to his 18th 30-point game of the season. The Spurs arrived in the Big Apple fresh off Friday’s sweet-shooting 102-93 win in Detroit, and found a staggered Knicks team that seemed ripe for the kill …
Shares
Saturday shows why Kevin Durant left Russell Westbrook – via espn.com
February 12 11:55 AM
Sticking Kevin Durant on Russell Westbrook defensively brought out the me first in the Thunder star and validated KD’s choice to jump to the Warriors.
Shares
February 12 04:42 PM
A whirlwind day starts with Mason Plumlee having his car broken into, followed by news that he is traded to Denver.
Shares
Miller: Is Magic Johnson really right man to run Lakers? – via ocregister.com
February 12 11:50 AM
Ten days have now passed and still the questions abound:
Shares
In Latvia, Spurs vs. Knicks equals must-see TV – via expressnews.com
February 12 10:03 AM
Like many professional basketball players, he had trouble falling asleep after games. To get himself through the wee hours last season with Laboral Baskonia, Bertans would often fire up New York Knicks games on his tablet and watch the only NBA player that shares his Latvian heritage. When the Spurs face the Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden, Bertans and Porzingis will make international history …
Shares
Sources: Okafor not on team plane to Charlotte – via philly.com
February 12 04:43 PM
76ers center Jahlil Okafor wasn’t on Sunday’s team flight to Charlotte for Monday night’s game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center, according to sources.
Shares
Aldridge still searching for lost jumper – via expressnews.com
February 12 09:14 PM
The Spurs forward continued his frigid start to the rodeo trip Sunday, going 5 of 16 in a 94-90 loss to the New York Knicks. In four games to start the annual trip, Aldridge has made 26 of 73 field goals, a 35.6 percent conversion rate well below career norms. Sunday marked his fourth consecutive double-double, the longest streak for a Spurs player not named Tim Duncan since Rasho Nesterovic’s six in 2004 …
Shares
Cooney: Sixers hard to believe when it comes to injuries – via philly.com
February 12 09:44 PM
WAIT . . . WHAT?
Where does any of the 76ers’ latest Joel Embiid saga make sense?
Now Embiid has a “very minor meniscal tear” in his left knee, team president Bryan Colangelo announced Saturday. This revelation comes after the organization had showed immeasurable frustration the past couple of weeks over repeated questions about the rookie center’s health.
Where does any of the 76ers’ latest Joel Embiid saga make sense?
Now Embiid has a “very minor meniscal tear” in his left knee, team president Bryan Colangelo announced Saturday. This revelation comes after the organization had showed immeasurable frustration the past couple of weeks over repeated questions about the rookie center’s health.
Shares
February 12 05:21 PM
Damian Lillard thought Mason Plumlee was part of the Blazers future.
Shares
Versatile, King-like James Johnson taking his offense to higher level – via miamiherald.com
February 12 01:04 PM
Johnson had his third straight 20-point game in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia and is showing signs there could be more levels to his game coach Erik Spoelstra said
Shares
Thunder fan denies Draymond Green’s description of taunts – via newsok.com
February 12 05:41 PM
FEB 12, 2017 – In the most emotionally charged Thunder game ever – Kevin Durant’s first visit to Oklahoma City since joining the Warriors – Rich Taylor joined the thousands of fans who booed. The Warriors charged him with crossing a line.
Shares
Thunder-Warriors draws big TV audience – via newsok.com
February 12 06:16 PM
FEB 12, 2017 – Kevin Durant’s return to take on the Thunder was big news in Oklahoma. The appeal extended well outside the state.
Comments