Trending stories: Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Durant, D-League and more

NBA D-League prepared to rebrand as G-League – D-League Digest – via dleaguedigest.com
February 14 01:19 AM
From the NBDL, to the NBADL, now the NBAGL? The NBA Development League will undergo a re-branding for the 2017-18 season and be known as the Gatorade League, (or G-League for short), a league source tells D-League Digest. The move was first reported by Adage.com. Gatorade will become a title sponsor according to the report …
SB Nation’s guide to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game – via sbnation.com
February 13 03:34 PM
Meet the new NBA big men that are pushing the game to new heights
Utah Jazz to raise money for cancer research with 2017-18 jersey patch – via usatoday.com
February 13 03:41 PM
The Jazz will wear a 5 For The Fight logo, inviting everyone to donate to cancer research.
Adam Silver, Michael Jordan may try to resolve Oakley-Dolan feud – via nydailynews.com
February 13 03:00 PM
The NBA may be ready to step in to help resolve the ugly feud between James Dolan and Charles Oakley.
Lee Jenkins talks cupcakes, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant – via newsok.com
February 13 05:07 PM
FEB 13, 2017 – As the sports world fixated on Thunder-Warriors on Saturday night, and as the hostile sellout crowd inside Chesapeake Energy Arena filled the atmosphere with “Cupcake” chants, Lee Jenkins was eating Mexican with his family in Santa Monica, Calif. But the man who brought Russell Westbrook’s sly…
NBA Power Rankings: Golden State continues push for 70 – via espn.com
February 13 01:21 PM
The Warriors continue to roll with weekend road wins in Memphis and OKC, and are back on pace for another 70-win season. But the real suspense in this week’s rankings? It starts at No. 10.
Trade grades: How do Cavs, Hornets come out in Birdman deal? – via insider.espn.com
February 13 01:14 PM
The Cavs traded Chris Andersen to Charlotte for a conditional draft pick. How did they do? Kevin Pelton grades the deal.
Why Michael Jordan was the perfect person to end the James Dolan vs. Charles Oakley feud – via ftw.usatoday.com
February 13 08:06 PM
Always listen to Michael Jordan.
Trail Blazers slip in overtime, lose to Atlanta Hawks, 109-104: Game rewind – via oregonlive.com
February 14 02:58 AM
The Portland Trail Blazers looked a lot like they have all season. Good enough to hang with nearly every team in the league, but not quite good enough to close the deal.
Leonard wins All-Star duel as Spurs score bounce-back win in Indy – via expressnews.com
February 13 11:58 PM
Leonard wins All-Star duel as Spurs score bounce-back win in Indy INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George drove hard at the rim on one end, completing a difficult layup in traffic. Kawhi Leonard backed George down on the other, dropping in a textbook turnaround jumper that came straight out of a how-to video. The battle between the Spurs’ and Indiana’s All-Star forwards Monday felt at times less like a basketball game and more like a prize fight …
Spurs notebook: As shooting woes persist, Aldridge keeps the faith – via expressnews.com
February 13 11:59 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — Before he could start the second half of the Spurs’ 110-106 win in Indiana on Monday, LaMarcus Aldridge had to practice. In the few minutes of warm-up time that comprised intermission, Aldridge recruited rookie guard Dejounte Murray to help him run through some pick and pop scenarios. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he will continue to let the 31-year-old Aldridge find his own way out of his shooting funk …
Heat starts streak of a different kind with loss to Magic – via miamiherald.com
February 13 11:16 PM
For the Miami Heat, the joy of a 13-game winning streak has been replaced by the angst of a two-game losing streak against the 76ers and Magic, two opponents well below .500.
Jusuf Nurkic on trade to Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This is a perfect place for me’ – via oregonlive.com
February 13 11:12 PM
The Blazers’ newest center, acquired in a trade Monday, said he is eager to play in Portland and help the team win.
NBA AM: When McConnell Changed Schools – via basketballinsiders.com
February 13 10:30 PM
T.J. McConnell made a difficult decision that ended up being the best choice he ever made.
