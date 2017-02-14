Trending stories: Jusuf Nurkic, Kevin Durant, D-League and more

Lee Jenkins talks cupcakes, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant – via newsok.com February 13 05:07 PM FEB 13, 2017 – As the sports world fixated on Thunder-Warriors on Saturday night, and as the hostile sellout crowd inside Chesapeake Energy Arena filled the atmosphere with “Cupcake” chants, Lee Jenkins was eating Mexican with his family in Santa Monica, Calif. But the man who brought Russell Westbrook’s sly… Shares

Trail Blazers slip in overtime, lose to Atlanta Hawks, 109-104: Game rewind – via oregonlive.com February 14 02:58 AM The Portland Trail Blazers looked a lot like they have all season. Good enough to hang with nearly every team in the league, but not quite good enough to close the deal. Shares

Leonard wins All-Star duel as Spurs score bounce-back win in Indy – via expressnews.com February 13 11:58 PM Leonard wins All-Star duel as Spurs score bounce-back win in Indy INDIANAPOLIS — Paul George drove hard at the rim on one end, completing a difficult layup in traffic. Kawhi Leonard backed George down on the other, dropping in a textbook turnaround jumper that came straight out of a how-to video. The battle between the Spurs’ and Indiana’s All-Star forwards Monday felt at times less like a basketball game and more like a prize fight … Shares

Spurs notebook: As shooting woes persist, Aldridge keeps the faith – via expressnews.com February 13 11:59 PM INDIANAPOLIS — Before he could start the second half of the Spurs’ 110-106 win in Indiana on Monday, LaMarcus Aldridge had to practice. In the few minutes of warm-up time that comprised intermission, Aldridge recruited rookie guard Dejounte Murray to help him run through some pick and pop scenarios. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he will continue to let the 31-year-old Aldridge find his own way out of his shooting funk … Shares